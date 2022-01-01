Bruits Confus 081

Saison 5, Épisode 13

Introduction : Val s’en va !



Edible Women – Five Minutes Later, Spare Me/Calf, 2004, Psychotica Records



Heimat – Wieder Ja!, Heimat, 2016, Teenage Menopause Records



Primus – Follow The Fool, Conspiranoid, 2022, ATO Records

Séquence Underground : spécial mariage de Val à Istambul, et départ à Nantes



Chris Corsano (feat Rodrigo Amado, Joe McPhee and Kent Kessler) – Wild Flowers, 2018 – A history of nothing, 2018, Trost Records



Lolina – Fast Fashion, Fast Fashion, 2021, Deathbomb Arc

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – guitare / Héloïse – percussions / Val – voix / Papi – multi-effet



King Crimson – Indiscipline, Discipline, 1981, EG Polydor

Janitor Joe – Fragile X, Lucky, 1994, Amphetamine Reptile Records

Séquence Voretx : jeudi 12 mai – EARTHLESS + MAIDAVALE + WITCHFINDER, Centre Culturel Oecumenique Villeurbanne, 20h00 / mercredi 11 mai – festival (Phocea Rocks) de soutien aux habitants de Kharkiv, l’Intermédiaire, 18h / Samedi 7 mai OI BOYS + JACKLINE +



A.H. KRAKEN – Danse Baden Powell, A.H. KRAKEN, 2006, self released

Frank Zappa – Zomby Woof, You Can’t Do That On Stage Anymore Vol. 1, 1988, Rykodisc

Ulver – Operator, Blood Inside, 2005, TRICK033

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Odliz Bemer, Valentin Bricard

Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini

