Bruits Confus 076

Saison 5, Épisode 8

Introduction : la première de 2022



Shit And Shine – Kentucky Cellphone (Featuring Tropical Trash), Doing Drugs, Selling Drugs, 2019, Riot Season



Add N to X – Murmur One, On the Wires of our nerves, 1998, Satellite



FET.NAT – Caquette, Poule Mange Poule, 2014, E-Tron-rec

Séquence Underground : on est mal



David Yow – Tonight You Look Like A Spider, Tonight You Look Like A Spider, 2013, Joyful Noise Recordings



Utilisation du Vieux Port – Fuite Point Joliette, compil film Noir, 1984, Ding Dong Records and Tapes

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – clavier / Odliz – clavier à bec / Sean – mains / Papi – multi-effet



Blurt – Once More, Cut it!, 2010, LTM / Improved Sequence

Bellini – Patience & Passion In Brown Gloves, Snowing Sun, 2002, Palace Records / Monitor Records

Séquence Vortex : Samedi 22 janvier – CCDM 8 : l’Éternel Retour, Data, 19:00 / 02-06 janvier – cinémas Les Variétés et La Baleine : rétrospective du Giallo / 27-29 janvier- koto! – labolargent, data, oh oh oh, 20h



Malaria ! – Kaltes klares Wasser, EP Kaltes klares Wasser, 1991, Moabit Musik

Sumac – Iron Chair, May You Be Held, 2020, Thrill Jockey

Gnod – Paper Error, Just Say No To The Psycho Right-Wing Capitalist Fascist Industrial Death Machine, 2017, Label

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Odliz Bemer, Sean Drewry

Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini

