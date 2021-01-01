Bruits Confus 058

Saison 4, Épisode 10

Introduction : Bruits Machos?!



Guttersnipe – Facility of Parasitism, My Mother the Vent, 2018, Upset! The Rhythm / Ouse



Chavez – Top Pocket Man, Ride The Fader, 1996, Matador



Sloppy Jane – La Cluster, Willow, 2018 , self-released

Séquence Underground : trop de garçons, pas assez de filles dans cette émission. Rejoignez-nous, on recrute!



harpon – plai, Plai, 2021, auto-sortie



Gruppo Improvvisazione Nuova Consonanza – Padrone delle Ferriere, Niente, 2012, The Omni Recording Corporation

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – edrums / Gabriele – flûte / Val – growl / Papi – multi-effet

Nadine Shah – Out The Way, 2018, (Live Session)

Gnaw Their Tongues – Abortion Hymn, I Speak the Truth, Yet with Every Word Uttered, Thousands Die, 2020, Tartarus Records

Séquence Vortex : ∅

Spacemen 3 – Hey Man, Sound of Confusion, 1986, Glass Records

The Body – Tied Up and Locked In, I’ve Seen All I Need To See, 2021, Thrill Jockey

The Red Krayola – Hurricane Fighter Plane, The Parable Of Arable Land, 1967, International Artists

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Gabriele Melogli, Valentin Bricard

Réalisation : Alex Papi

