Bruits Confus 057

Saison 4, Épisode 9

Introduction : Bruits Confus sans guitare.



Toru – Trotteur Orlov, Toru, 2020, Jarane + Poutrage Records + Araki + Pied de Biche



Tomahawk – Business Casual, Tonic Immobility, 2021, Ipecac



The Shaggs – My Pal Foot Foot, Philosophy of the World, 1969, Third Word

Séquence Underground : les non-musiciens qui font de la musique.



Pachinko – Rich, Who Saved Pachinko?, 1995, Rhetoric Records



Tamar Aphek – Crossbow, All Bets Are Off, 2021, Exag Records

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – tambourin / Val – clavietto / Victor – clavier / Peter – voix /Papi – multi-effet

Cul de Sac et John Fahey – Gamelan Guitar, The Epiphany of Glenn Jones, 1997, Thirsty Ear

Steve Lehman – Gognition / Ernest Givens, Demian as Posthuman, 2005, Pi Recordings

Séquence Vortex : ∅

Çağıl Kaya – Muamma, 30. Akbank Caz Festivali: Dün, Bugün, Yarın, 2020, Gloss Musik GmbH

Jandek – I’m Ready, On the Way, 1988, Corwood Industries

Skullflower – Diamond Bullet, IIIrd Gatekeeper, 1992, hEADdIRt Recordings

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Valentin Bricard, Peter Hart

Réalisation : Alex Papi

