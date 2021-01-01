Bruits Confus 057

Introduction : Bruits Confus sans guitare.
Toru – Trotteur Orlov, Toru, 2020, Jarane + Poutrage Records + Araki + Pied de Biche
Tomahawk – Business Casual, Tonic Immobility, 2021, Ipecac
The Shaggs – My Pal Foot Foot, Philosophy of the World, 1969, Third Word
Séquence Underground : les non-musiciens qui font de la musique.
Pachinko – Rich, Who Saved Pachinko?, 1995, Rhetoric Records
Tamar Aphek – Crossbow, All Bets Are Off, 2021, Exag Records
Séquence Improvisation : Billy – tambourin / Val – clavietto / Victor – clavier / Peter – voix /Papi – multi-effet
Cul de Sac et John Fahey – Gamelan Guitar, The Epiphany of Glenn Jones, 1997, Thirsty Ear
Steve Lehman – Gognition / Ernest Givens, Demian as Posthuman, 2005, Pi Recordings
Çağıl Kaya – Muamma, 30. Akbank Caz Festivali: Dün, Bugün, Yarın, 2020, Gloss Musik GmbH
Jandek – I’m Ready, On the Way, 1988, Corwood Industries
Skullflower – Diamond Bullet, IIIrd Gatekeeper, 1992, hEADdIRt Recordings
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Valentin Bricard, Peter Hart
Réalisation : Alex Papi