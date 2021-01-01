Bruits Confus 056

Saison 4, Épisode 8

Introduction : bonne année, comme on dit!



Buñuel – Happy Hour, The Easy Way Out, 2018, La Tempesta International



Hands Up Who Wants to Die – Dreft, Vega In the Lyre, 2014, (Whosbrain)



Séquence Underground : extrait d’interview de Macie Stewart (Ohmme, Kids These Days, the Few, etc) par Sean Drewry



Bauhaus – Mask, This is for When, 1981, Beggars Banquet



Tabatha Crash – Kids, Twist, 2020, Araki Records / Zero égal petit intérieur

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – baguettes et bouteille / Sean – trompette du futur / Sylvain – bouts de trucs / Papi – multi-effet

Jad & David Fair – Shoe House, Scuse Us While We Kiss The Sky, 2018, Joyful Noise Recordings

Roxy Music – Chance Meeting, Roxy Music, 1972, Island Records

Séquence Vortex : organisez vos concerts, ou lisez Audimat, tiens.



Destruction Unit – The World On Drugs, Deep Trip, 2012, Sacred Bones Records

Les Filles de Illighadad – Abadrarass, Eghass Malan, 2017, Sahel Sounds

Retrouvez l’interview intégrale de Macie Stewart par Sean Drewry ici :

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Sean Drewry, Sylvain Frebourg

Réalisation : Alex Papi

