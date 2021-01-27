L’OREILLE CASSÉE/épisode 2 -2021 : TERRE DE CONTRASTES

PLAY LIST

MATTHEW SWEET Blown Away, extrait de Catspaw, Omnivore Rec

MOURN This Feeling Is Disguting, extrait de Self Worth, Captured Tracks

QUINTRON And Miss PUSSYCAT Stroller Pollution, extrait de Goblin Alert, Goner Rec

INFLATABLE DEAD HORSE A River its Reasons extrait de Love Songs, We Are Unique

ASTEROIDS 4 Northern Songs extrait de Northern Songs, Little Cloud Rec

MOGOLLAR Iklig extrait de Anatolian Sun Part 1,Night Bird

RONETTES Baby I Love You

RAMONES Baby I Love You

JUANITA STEIN Lucky extrait de Snapshot, Nude Rec