L’OREILLE CASSÉE/épisode 2 -2021 : TERRE DE CONTRASTES

PLAY LIST
MATTHEW SWEET Blown Away, extrait de Catspaw, Omnivore Rec
MOURN This Feeling Is Disguting, extrait de Self Worth, Captured Tracks
QUINTRON And Miss PUSSYCAT Stroller Pollution, extrait de Goblin Alert, Goner Rec
INFLATABLE DEAD HORSE A River its Reasons extrait de Love Songs, We Are Unique
ASTEROIDS 4 Northern Songs extrait de Northern Songs, Little Cloud Rec
MOGOLLAR Iklig extrait de Anatolian Sun Part 1,Night Bird
RONETTES Baby I Love You
RAMONES Baby I Love You
JUANITA STEIN Lucky extrait de Snapshot, Nude Rec