L’OREILLE CASSÉE 2021 épisode 3/

Play List Contes de la Folie Ordinaire
HERMAN DUNE Say You Love Me Too, extrait de Notes From Vinegar Hill, Santa Cruz Rec
JAMES ELKINGTON Nowhere Time, extrait Roving Eye, Paradise Of Bachelors
SEPPUKU Weekenders, Single, Autoprod
ICEAGE Lock Down Blues, Single, Autoprod
GOAT GIRL The Crack, extrait On All Fours, Rough Trade
KID KONGO And The PINK MONKEY BIRDS We Love You
The PSYCHEDELIC FURS We Love You
JESSICA 93 Egnima Of Absolute, extrait de Sounds From Northerland vol.1, Northerland
PRESQUE MAUDIT Intergactique, extrait de Température Variable, Coprod
BUZZY LEE What Has A Man Done, extrait de Spoiled love, Future Classic