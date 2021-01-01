L’OREILLE CASSÉE 2021 épisode 3/

Play List Contes de la Folie Ordinaire

HERMAN DUNE Say You Love Me Too, extrait de Notes From Vinegar Hill, Santa Cruz Rec

JAMES ELKINGTON Nowhere Time, extrait Roving Eye, Paradise Of Bachelors

SEPPUKU Weekenders, Single, Autoprod

ICEAGE Lock Down Blues, Single, Autoprod

GOAT GIRL The Crack, extrait On All Fours, Rough Trade

KID KONGO And The PINK MONKEY BIRDS We Love You

The PSYCHEDELIC FURS We Love You

JESSICA 93 Egnima Of Absolute, extrait de Sounds From Northerland vol.1, Northerland

PRESQUE MAUDIT Intergactique, extrait de Température Variable, Coprod

BUZZY LEE What Has A Man Done, extrait de Spoiled love, Future Classic