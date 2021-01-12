HANGTIME SAISON 13 EPISODE 17 : Fresh Out The Box

Emission 100% sélection by Elodie Rama, Seb Geli et Mars Blackmn, entre nouveautés et pépiets sorties toutes droit du coffre fort d’Hangtime. On s’installe !
PLAYLIST 12/01/2021
- WAX TAYLOR Keep It Moving
- KENYON DIXON Expectation
- GIL SCOTT HERON Explanations
- PHOTAY The People
- STR4TA Rhythm In Your Mind
- BRITTANY HOWARD Goat Head (Earthgang Remix)
- AGENT K Hands
- EQUIKNOXX Jump
- HOPE TALA Cherries
- TANK AND THE BANGAS Fluff
- BUMBLEBEE UNLIMITED Lady Bug
TRACK OF THE WEEK : JAZMINE SULLIVAN Pricetags