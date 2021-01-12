HANGTIME SAISON 13 EPISODE 17 : Fresh Out The Box

Emission 100% sélection by Elodie Rama, Seb Geli et Mars Blackmn, entre nouveautés et pépiets sorties toutes droit du coffre fort d’Hangtime. On s’installe !

PLAYLIST 12/01/2021

  • WAX TAYLOR  Keep It Moving
  • KENYON DIXON  Expectation
  • GIL SCOTT HERON  Explanations
  • PHOTAY  The People
  • STR4TA  Rhythm In Your Mind
  • BRITTANY HOWARD  Goat Head (Earthgang Remix)
  • AGENT K  Hands
  • EQUIKNOXX  Jump
  • HOPE TALA  Cherries
  • TANK AND THE BANGAS  Fluff
  • BUMBLEBEE UNLIMITED  Lady Bug

TRACK OF THE WEEK : JAZMINE SULLIVAN  Pricetags

