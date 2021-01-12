HANGTIME SAISON 13 EPISODE 17 : Fresh Out The Box

Emission 100% sélection by Elodie Rama, Seb Geli et Mars Blackmn, entre nouveautés et pépiets sorties toutes droit du coffre fort d’Hangtime. On s’installe !

PLAYLIST 12/01/2021

WAX TAYLOR Keep It Moving

KENYON DIXON Expectation

GIL SCOTT HERON Explanations

PHOTAY The People

STR4TA Rhythm In Your Mind

BRITTANY HOWARD Goat Head (Earthgang Remix)

AGENT K Hands

EQUIKNOXX Jump

HOPE TALA Cherries

TANK AND THE BANGAS Fluff

BUMBLEBEE UNLIMITED Lady Bug

TRACK OF THE WEEK : JAZMINE SULLIVAN Pricetags

Ecouter l’épisode 17