Bruits Confus 080

Saison 5, Épisode 12

Introduction : la 80ème, déjà !



Big’N – Dry, Discipline Through Sound, 1996, Skin Graft Records / Gasoline Boost Records, réédition 2021 CMPTR STDNTS



SALO – Guillotine, From Melmac with hate, 2022, Bigoût Records



SAJJRA – 1 – Maldita Kolmena, Synthexcess, 2019, Buh records

Séquence Underground : le retour du Printemps



Circle Of Buzzards – Never Again, Buzzard Bait, 2010, Auto-produit



Tropical Fuck Storm + King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight In Sodom), 2022, EP self-released

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – guitare / Héloïse – percussions / Val – voix / Papi – multi-effet



PHARMAKON – Self-Regulating System, Devour, 2019, sacred bones records

Suryabonali – Pilon XIII, Puka Puka, 2021, Auto-prod

Séquence Vortex : Samedi 26 mars – Dareda + Pan! + Eden Cosmo, RDC, 21:30 / Jeudi 7 avril – Carivari (Hardcore Grindcore Industrial) + Zone infinie + Idiopathique, La salle Gueule 20h00 / 2 avril – Un-strings,Videodrome, Ciguë, herve Boghossian, 20H30



Carivari – Dance-Macabre, Reset, 2021, No Good To Anyone

ZOï – Matière zêta, Matières, 2021, auto-prod

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Héloïse Francesconi, Valentin Bricard

Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini

