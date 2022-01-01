Bruits Confus 080

Introduction : la 80ème, déjà !
Big’N – Dry, Discipline Through Sound, 1996, Skin Graft Records / Gasoline Boost Records, réédition 2021 CMPTR STDNTS
SALO – Guillotine, From Melmac with hate, 2022, Bigoût Records
SAJJRA – 1 – Maldita Kolmena, Synthexcess, 2019, Buh records
Séquence Underground : le retour du Printemps
Circle Of Buzzards – Never Again, Buzzard Bait, 2010, Auto-produit
Tropical Fuck Storm + King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight In Sodom), 2022, EP self-released
Séquence Improvisation : Billy – guitare / Héloïse – percussions / Val – voix / Papi – multi-effet
PHARMAKON – Self-Regulating System, Devour, 2019, sacred bones records
Suryabonali – Pilon XIII, Puka Puka, 2021, Auto-prod
Séquence Vortex : Samedi 26 mars – Dareda + Pan! + Eden Cosmo, RDC, 21:30 / Jeudi 7 avril – Carivari (Hardcore Grindcore Industrial) + Zone infinie + Idiopathique, La salle Gueule 20h00 / 2 avril – Un-strings,Videodrome, Ciguë, herve Boghossian, 20H30
Carivari – Dance-Macabre, Reset, 2021, No Good To Anyone
ZOï – Matière zêta, Matières, 2021, auto-prod
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Héloïse Francesconi, Valentin Bricard
Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini