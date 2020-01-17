Une sélection très personnelle des coups de cœur de l’équipe dans la décennie passée !

—

BILLY

Rien – 3, L’Amicale Underground, 2010

Triclops! – Helpers On The Other Side, Alternative Tentacles, 2010

Extra Life – Made Flesh, Africantape, 2010

Marnie Stern – Marnie Stern, Souterrain Transmissions, 2010

The Conformists – None Hundred, Africantape, 2010

The Ex – Catch My Shoe, Ex Records, 2011

Dead Rider ‎– The Raw Dents, Tizona Records, 2011

Honey For Petzi – General Thoughts And Tastes, Two Gentlemen Records, 2011

Battles – Gloss Drop, Warp Records, 2011

The Psychic Paramount – II, No Quarter, 2011

Young Widows – In And Out Of Youth And Lightness, Temporary Residence Limited, 2011

Zun Zun Egui – Katang, Bella Union, 2011

The Skull Defekts – Peer Amid, Thrill Jockey, 2011

Three Trapped Tigers – Route One Or Die, Blood And Biscuits, 2011

Tune-Yards – Whokill, 4AD, 2011

Yowie – Damning With Faint Praise, Skin Graft Records, 2012

Three Second Kiss – Tastyville, Africantape, 2012

Paper Mice – The Funny Papers, Three One G, 2012

The Bad Plus ‎- Made Possible, eOne, 2012

Papier Tigre – Recreation, Africantape / Murailles Music, 2012

Future Of The Left – How To Stop Your Brain In An Accident, Prescriptions, 2013

Boyfrndz – Breeder, Brutal Panda Records, 2014

Viet Cong – Cassette, Mexican Summer, 2014

Dead Rider – Chills On Glass, Drag City, 2014

Young Widows – Easy Pain, Temporary Residence Limited, 2014

Shellac – Dude Incredible, Touch And Go, 2014

Laddio Bolocko – Live & Unreleased 1997-2000, No Quarter, 2015

Viet Cong – Viet Cong, Jagjaguwar, 2015

Zs – Xe, Northern Spy, 2015

Vijay Iyer Trio – Break Stuff, ECM Records, ECM Records, 2015

Yonatan Gat ‎- Director, Joyful Noise Recordings, 2015

Dieterich & Barnes – The Coral Casino, LM Dupli-Cation, 2016

Horse Lords ‎- Interventions, Northern Spy, 2016

Meshuggah ‎- The Violent Sleep Of Reason, Nuclear Blast, Nuclear Blast, 2016

Pardans ‎- Heaven, Treason, Women, Third Coming Records / Premium Abundance, 2016

Dead Rider ‎- Crew Licks, Drag City, 2017

Man Forever – Play What They Want, Thrill Jockey, 2017

Tombouctou – Ceiling Coast, Carogna Records, 2017

Fleuves Noirs – Respecte​-​Moi, Etienne Disqs / Tandori / Jarane / Poutrage Records / Te Koop Records / Smart & Confused, 2018

FACS – Negative Houses, Trouble In Mind, 2018

HEADS. – Collider, This Charming Man Records, 2018

Buildings – Negative Sound Gilead Media, Antena Krzyku, 2019

Shellac – The End Of Radio, Touch And Go, 2019

Battles – Juice B Crypts, Warp Records, 2019

—

ANA

Black Bombain – Saturdays and Space Travels, Lovers and Lollipops, 2010

Old Time Relijun – Songbook Vol. 1, Northern Spy, 2010

Antitainment – Ich Kannte Die, Da Waren Die Noch Real, Zeitstrafe, 2010

Kouma – Kouma, Grolektif Prod, 2011

Thurston Moore – Demolished Thoughts, Matador, 2011

Guerrera – Under the Gypsy Sun, Meta Movida, 2012

Pylar – Poderoso de alza en my, Knockturne Records, 2013

Cave – Release, Drag City, 2014

Totorro – Home Alone, Recreation Center, 2014

Guerrera – Mauna Loa,Matapadre, 2014

Kouma – Brazilian Blowout, En veux tu ? En v’la !, 2014

Boïra – Si de la runa naixés, Rock CD Records, 2015

Jay – Los colegas no te olvidan, Discos Humeantes, 2015

Totorro – Come to Mexico, Recreation Center, 2016

Balcanes – Carne Nueva, Humo, 2016

Cuchillo de fuego – Megavedra, Humo, 2017

Za ! – Pachinko Plex – Lovers & Lollypops, Gandula, 2018

Vulk – Ground for dogs – Elsa Records, Meyo Records, 2018

Homeless Network / Guzural – Split LP, Bestiaire, 2019

Kouma – Aibohphobia, Dur et Doux, 2019

Black Bombaim, Jonathan Saldanha, Luís Fernandes, Pedro Augusto – Black Bombaim, Lovers & Lollypops, 2019

—

GABRIEL

Taake – Noregs Waapen, Svartekunst Produksjoner, Karisma Records, 2011

Belong – Common Era, Kranky, 2011

My Bloody Valentine – m b v, MBV Records, 2013

Massimo Volume – Aspettando i Barbari, La Tempesta Dischi, 2013

Bitori ‎Legend Of Funaná – The Forbidden Music Of The Cape Verde Islands, Analog Africa, 2016

Swans – The Glowing Man, Young God Records, 2016

Tortoise – The Catastrophist, Thrill Jockey, 2016

Godspeed You Black Emperor! – Luciferian Towers, Constellation, 2017

Low – Double Negative, Sub Pop, 2018

Kali Malone – The Sacrifical Code, iDEAL Recordings, 2019

—

ELISA

Albums :

Fire ! – Hands, Rune Grammofon, 2018

Yves Tumor – Safe in the hands of love, Warp, 2018

Lightning Bolt – Fantasy Empire, Thrill Jockey, 2015

Blanck Mass – World eater , Sacred Bones Records, 2017

Laddio Bolocko – Live and unreleased 1997-2000, 2015

Roots Manuva – Bleeds, Beat Records, 2015

Eric Chenaux – Slowly Paradise, 2018

Pneu – Highway to health, Head Records, 2011

Irreversible Entanglements – International Anthem, Don Giovanni records, 2017

My Bloody Valentine – MBV, m b v, 2013

Concerts :

Moor Mother & Zonal – DNIT Barcelona, 2018

Le Singe Blanc – Ojala este mi bici 10 e aniversari, Barcelona, 2018

La Colonie de vacances – A Tant Rêver Du roi, Pau, 2018

Horse Lords – Bruits Confus, Marseille, 2016

Liars – 9th Here I stay festival, Fordongianus, 2017

—

SYLVAIN

Harvey Milk ‎– A Small Turn Of Human Kindness, 2010

Burzum – Belus, 2010

Jesu – Ascension, 2011

Burzum – Fallen, 2011

Beherit ‎– Celebrate The Dead, 2012

Goat – World Music, 2012

Swans – The Seer, 2012

Jesu – Everyday I Get Closer To The Light From Which I Came, 2013

Arckanum – Fenris Kindir, 2013

The Fat White Family ‎– Champagne Holocaust, 2013

Kouma – Brazilian Blowout, 2014

Coil – Backwards, 2015

Sunn O))) ‎– Kannon, 2015

Genocide Organ ‎– Obituary Of The Americas, 2016

So Pitted – Neo (Sub Pop), 2016

Balcanes – Carne Nueva, 2016

Black Bombaim & Peter Brötzmann ‎– Black Bombaim & Peter Brötzmann, 2016

Godspeed You! Black Emperor – Luciferian Towers, 2017

The Bug Vs Earth ‎– Concrete Desert, 2017

Deutsch Nepal ‎– The Amygdala Remains, 2017

Death In June ‎– Essence!, 2018

FACS – Negative Housing, 2018

Current 93 ‎– The Light Is Leaving Us All, 2018

Zonal ‎– Wrecked, 2019

Swans ‎– Leaving Meaning., 2019

—

VALENTIN

Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti – Before Today, 2010

Frustration – Uncivilized, 2012

Fuzz – I, 2013

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – I’m In Your Mind Fuzz, 2014

Swans – To Be Kind, 2014

Gaye Su Akyol – Develerle Yaşıyorum, 2014

David Bowie – Blackstar, 2016

No Zu – Afterlife, 2016

LCD Soundsystem – American Dream, 2017

Tropical Fuck Storm – A Laughing Death In Meatspace, 2018