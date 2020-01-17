Une sélection très personnelle des coups de cœur de l’équipe dans la décennie passée !
—
BILLY
Rien – 3, L’Amicale Underground, 2010
Triclops! – Helpers On The Other Side, Alternative Tentacles, 2010
Extra Life – Made Flesh, Africantape, 2010
Marnie Stern – Marnie Stern, Souterrain Transmissions, 2010
The Conformists – None Hundred, Africantape, 2010
The Ex – Catch My Shoe, Ex Records, 2011
Dead Rider – The Raw Dents, Tizona Records, 2011
Honey For Petzi – General Thoughts And Tastes, Two Gentlemen Records, 2011
Battles – Gloss Drop, Warp Records, 2011
The Psychic Paramount – II, No Quarter, 2011
Young Widows – In And Out Of Youth And Lightness, Temporary Residence Limited, 2011
Zun Zun Egui – Katang, Bella Union, 2011
The Skull Defekts – Peer Amid, Thrill Jockey, 2011
Three Trapped Tigers – Route One Or Die, Blood And Biscuits, 2011
Tune-Yards – Whokill, 4AD, 2011
Yowie – Damning With Faint Praise, Skin Graft Records, 2012
Three Second Kiss – Tastyville, Africantape, 2012
Paper Mice – The Funny Papers, Three One G, 2012
The Bad Plus - Made Possible, eOne, 2012
Papier Tigre – Recreation, Africantape / Murailles Music, 2012
Future Of The Left – How To Stop Your Brain In An Accident, Prescriptions, 2013
Boyfrndz – Breeder, Brutal Panda Records, 2014
Viet Cong – Cassette, Mexican Summer, 2014
Dead Rider – Chills On Glass, Drag City, 2014
Young Widows – Easy Pain, Temporary Residence Limited, 2014
Shellac – Dude Incredible, Touch And Go, 2014
Laddio Bolocko – Live & Unreleased 1997-2000, No Quarter, 2015
Viet Cong – Viet Cong, Jagjaguwar, 2015
Zs – Xe, Northern Spy, 2015
Vijay Iyer Trio – Break Stuff, ECM Records, ECM Records, 2015
Yonatan Gat - Director, Joyful Noise Recordings, 2015
Dieterich & Barnes – The Coral Casino, LM Dupli-Cation, 2016
Horse Lords - Interventions, Northern Spy, 2016
Meshuggah - The Violent Sleep Of Reason, Nuclear Blast, Nuclear Blast, 2016
Pardans - Heaven, Treason, Women, Third Coming Records / Premium Abundance, 2016
Dead Rider - Crew Licks, Drag City, 2017
Man Forever – Play What They Want, Thrill Jockey, 2017
Tombouctou – Ceiling Coast, Carogna Records, 2017
Fleuves Noirs – Respecte-Moi, Etienne Disqs / Tandori / Jarane / Poutrage Records / Te Koop Records / Smart & Confused, 2018
FACS – Negative Houses, Trouble In Mind, 2018
HEADS. – Collider, This Charming Man Records, 2018
Buildings – Negative Sound Gilead Media, Antena Krzyku, 2019
Shellac – The End Of Radio, Touch And Go, 2019
Battles – Juice B Crypts, Warp Records, 2019
—
ANA
Black Bombain – Saturdays and Space Travels, Lovers and Lollipops, 2010
Old Time Relijun – Songbook Vol. 1, Northern Spy, 2010
Antitainment – Ich Kannte Die, Da Waren Die Noch Real, Zeitstrafe, 2010
Kouma – Kouma, Grolektif Prod, 2011
Thurston Moore – Demolished Thoughts, Matador, 2011
Guerrera – Under the Gypsy Sun, Meta Movida, 2012
Pylar – Poderoso de alza en my, Knockturne Records, 2013
Cave – Release, Drag City, 2014
Totorro – Home Alone, Recreation Center, 2014
Guerrera – Mauna Loa,Matapadre, 2014
Kouma – Brazilian Blowout, En veux tu ? En v’la !, 2014
Boïra – Si de la runa naixés, Rock CD Records, 2015
Jay – Los colegas no te olvidan, Discos Humeantes, 2015
Totorro – Come to Mexico, Recreation Center, 2016
Balcanes – Carne Nueva, Humo, 2016
Cuchillo de fuego – Megavedra, Humo, 2017
Za ! – Pachinko Plex – Lovers & Lollypops, Gandula, 2018
Vulk – Ground for dogs – Elsa Records, Meyo Records, 2018
Homeless Network / Guzural – Split LP, Bestiaire, 2019
Kouma – Aibohphobia, Dur et Doux, 2019
Black Bombaim, Jonathan Saldanha, Luís Fernandes, Pedro Augusto – Black Bombaim, Lovers & Lollypops, 2019
—
GABRIEL
Taake – Noregs Waapen, Svartekunst Produksjoner, Karisma Records, 2011
Belong – Common Era, Kranky, 2011
My Bloody Valentine – m b v, MBV Records, 2013
Massimo Volume – Aspettando i Barbari, La Tempesta Dischi, 2013
Bitori Legend Of Funaná – The Forbidden Music Of The Cape Verde Islands, Analog Africa, 2016
Swans – The Glowing Man, Young God Records, 2016
Tortoise – The Catastrophist, Thrill Jockey, 2016
Godspeed You Black Emperor! – Luciferian Towers, Constellation, 2017
Low – Double Negative, Sub Pop, 2018
Kali Malone – The Sacrifical Code, iDEAL Recordings, 2019
—
ELISA
Albums :
Fire ! – Hands, Rune Grammofon, 2018
Yves Tumor – Safe in the hands of love, Warp, 2018
Lightning Bolt – Fantasy Empire, Thrill Jockey, 2015
Blanck Mass – World eater , Sacred Bones Records, 2017
Laddio Bolocko – Live and unreleased 1997-2000, 2015
Roots Manuva – Bleeds, Beat Records, 2015
Eric Chenaux – Slowly Paradise, 2018
Pneu – Highway to health, Head Records, 2011
Irreversible Entanglements – International Anthem, Don Giovanni records, 2017
My Bloody Valentine – MBV, m b v, 2013
Concerts :
Moor Mother & Zonal – DNIT Barcelona, 2018
Le Singe Blanc – Ojala este mi bici 10 e aniversari, Barcelona, 2018
La Colonie de vacances – A Tant Rêver Du roi, Pau, 2018
Horse Lords – Bruits Confus, Marseille, 2016
Liars – 9th Here I stay festival, Fordongianus, 2017
—
SYLVAIN
Harvey Milk – A Small Turn Of Human Kindness, 2010
Burzum – Belus, 2010
Jesu – Ascension, 2011
Burzum – Fallen, 2011
Beherit – Celebrate The Dead, 2012
Goat – World Music, 2012
Swans – The Seer, 2012
Jesu – Everyday I Get Closer To The Light From Which I Came, 2013
Arckanum – Fenris Kindir, 2013
The Fat White Family – Champagne Holocaust, 2013
Kouma – Brazilian Blowout, 2014
Coil – Backwards, 2015
Sunn O))) – Kannon, 2015
Genocide Organ – Obituary Of The Americas, 2016
So Pitted – Neo (Sub Pop), 2016
Balcanes – Carne Nueva, 2016
Black Bombaim & Peter Brötzmann – Black Bombaim & Peter Brötzmann, 2016
Godspeed You! Black Emperor – Luciferian Towers, 2017
The Bug Vs Earth – Concrete Desert, 2017
Deutsch Nepal – The Amygdala Remains, 2017
Death In June – Essence!, 2018
FACS – Negative Housing, 2018
Current 93 – The Light Is Leaving Us All, 2018
Zonal – Wrecked, 2019
Swans – Leaving Meaning., 2019
—
VALENTIN
Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti – Before Today, 2010
Frustration – Uncivilized, 2012
Fuzz – I, 2013
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – I’m In Your Mind Fuzz, 2014
Swans – To Be Kind, 2014
Gaye Su Akyol – Develerle Yaşıyorum, 2014
David Bowie – Blackstar, 2016
No Zu – Afterlife, 2016
LCD Soundsystem – American Dream, 2017
Tropical Fuck Storm – A Laughing Death In Meatspace, 2018