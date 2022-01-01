Pulsations #67

67ème volet de Pulsations, servi par Marel aux platines avec au menu quelques saveurs discoïdes à retrouver ci-dessous.

Playlist :

Aldorande : Beauty Island

Kenny Nolan : You’re So Beautiful Tonight

Tatsu Yamashita : Daydream

Bunny Sigler : Cry My Eyes Out

Javi Frias : For Your Lovin

Patrice Rushen : Music Is The Earth (Alkalino Rework)

The Sunburst Band feat. The Rebirth : Face The Fire (Joey Negro Revival Mix)

Carlos Francisco & Jefferson Celestino : Boogie Doctor

René & Angela : Wanna Be Close

Pete Dunaway : Supermarket

Soul Supreme : Award Tour (We Gettin’ Down)

Apollo Brown : Fate

Butcher Brown : Liquid Light

Panam Panic : Rh