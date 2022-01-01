Pulsations #67

67ème volet de Pulsations, servi par Marel aux platines avec au menu quelques saveurs discoïdes à retrouver ci-dessous.
Playlist :
Aldorande : Beauty Island
Kenny Nolan : You’re So Beautiful Tonight
Tatsu Yamashita : Daydream
Bunny Sigler : Cry My Eyes Out
Javi Frias : For Your Lovin
Patrice Rushen : Music Is The Earth (Alkalino Rework)
The Sunburst Band feat. The Rebirth : Face The Fire (Joey Negro Revival Mix)
Carlos Francisco & Jefferson Celestino : Boogie Doctor
René & Angela : Wanna Be Close
Pete Dunaway : Supermarket
Soul Supreme : Award Tour (We Gettin’ Down)
Apollo Brown : Fate
Butcher Brown : Liquid Light
Panam Panic : Rh