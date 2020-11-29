Pulsations #49

Marel vous propose pour cette 49ème édition de Pulsations une sélection de hip-hop jazz et soulful, porté par une génération d’artistes qui se réapproprie avec maestria l’héritage de leurs aînés.

Playlist :

Okvsho feat. Dylan.Negativ : Sway

Childish Gambino : Feels Like Summer

Sunshine Anderson : Heard It All Before

Basstracks feat. Masego & Common : Golden Ticket

Wayne Valentine : Chance

Cookin Soul : Black and Yellow remix

Georgia Anne Muldrow & Declaime feat. Prince Po : Get Up Gogo

Free Nationals : René

Free Nationals : Oslo

Brand New Heavies : Party

Oddisee : Slow Groove

Sampa the Great : Freedom

MED : Flying High

Free Nationals : Shibuya

Shafiq Husayn feat. Hiatus Kaiotye : Cycles

Okvsho : Morning Jazz

Roy Ayers : The Ringer