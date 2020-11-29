Pulsations #49

Marel vous propose pour cette 49ème édition de Pulsations une sélection de hip-hop jazz et soulful, porté par une génération d’artistes qui se réapproprie avec maestria l’héritage de leurs aînés.
Playlist :
Okvsho feat. Dylan.Negativ : Sway
Childish Gambino : Feels Like Summer
Sunshine Anderson : Heard It All Before
Basstracks feat. Masego & Common : Golden Ticket
Wayne Valentine : Chance
Cookin Soul : Black and Yellow remix
Georgia Anne Muldrow & Declaime feat. Prince Po : Get Up Gogo
Free Nationals : René
Free Nationals : Oslo
Brand New Heavies : Party
Oddisee : Slow Groove
Sampa the Great : Freedom
MED : Flying High
Free Nationals : Shibuya
Shafiq Husayn feat. Hiatus Kaiotye : Cycles
Okvsho : Morning Jazz
Roy Ayers : The Ringer