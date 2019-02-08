Les Philosophes publics – La Désintégration – 2/3 – janvier 2019 Émission : Les Philosophes Publics http://media.radiogrenouille.com/2019_01_27_les_philosophes_publics_la_desintegration_n2-web.mp3 https://fr-fr.facebook.com/PhilosophesPublics/ Articles liés : Les Philosophes publics – Réflexions sur le film La désintégration – 1/3 – janvier 2019 Les philosophes publics – Le mensonge à partir d’un texte d’H. Arendt – octobre 2018 Les Philosophes publics – Penser la liberté 3/3 – Mars 2018 Les Philosophes publics – La mémoire – décembre 2019 Les Philosophes publics – Habiter / paroles d’arbre – novembre 2018