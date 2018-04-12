La Petite Boutique de Curiosités : Answer Songs



Les rapports entre les femmes et les hommes, qu’ils soient conflictuels ou pas, se sont de toute éternité (au moins!) traduits en musique…

Le cas des chansons-réponses (answer songs pour les anglo-saxons) est à part et permet souvent des juxtapositions assez réjouissantes. Basées sur un simple changement de syntaxe ou sur un renversement de situation, elles illustrent le plus souvent le combat des femmes pour l’égalité.

Playlist :

-ROGER MILLER: « King Of The Road » (1965)

-JODY MILLER: « Queen Of The House » (1965)

-PEARL BAYLEY/FRANK SINATRA: « A Little Learnin’ Is A Dangerous Thing » (1948)

-FRANK SINATRA/PEARL BAYLEY: « A Little Learnin’ Is A Dangerous Thing » (1948)

-FRANK SINATRA/ANTONIO CARLOS JOBIM: « The Girl From Ipanema » (1967)

-PEGGY LEE: « The Boy From Ipanema » (1964) « réponse » à la version originale !

-SAM COOKE: « Bring It On Home To Me » (version live de 1963) titre paru en mai 1962.

-CARLA THOMAS: « I’ll Bring It Home To You » (oct 1962)

-GARY LEWIS & THE PLAYBOYS: « This Diamond Ring » (1965)

-WENDY HILL: « (Gary Please Don’t Sell) My Diamond Ring » (1965)

-THE SHANGRI-LAS: « Leader Of The Pack » (1964)

-THE DETERGENTS: « Leader Of The Laundromat » (1964)

-ETTA JAMES: « Dance With Me Henry » (1958) titre original de Gloria Gibbs en 1955.

-HANK BALLARD & The Midnighters: « Henry’s Got Flat Feet (Can’t Dance No More) » (1955)

-THE INK SPOTS: « Your Feet’s Too Big » (1936)

-AKI TAKASE: « Your Feet’s Too Big » (2004)

-JEAN KNIGHT: « Mr Big Stuff » (1971)

-JIMMY HICKS: « I Am Mr Big Stuff » (1972)

-VICKI ANDERSON: « I’m Too Tough For Mr Big Stuff » (1971)

-THE BEATLES: « And I Love Her » (1964)

-ESTHER PHILLIPS: « And I Love Him » (1965)

Avez-vous la réponse ?

C’est dans les années ’60, surtout, que fleurit ce ping-pong musical et notamment dans une soul music qui n’en finit pas de faire naître des ‘standards’ indépassables. Mesdames c’est à vous d’ouvrir le feu/le bal..!