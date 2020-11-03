HANGTIME SAISON 13 EPISODE 7 : Special Guest KIARA JONES

Hangtime part cette semaine à la rencontre de KIARA JONES qui sort le 6 novembre son tout premier EP « Black Garden ». A mi chemin entre la neo soul et l’indie pop, cet joli opus vous permettra de découvrir ce jardin si secret qui n’appartient qu’à elle.

PLAYLIST 27/10/2020

  • HENRY CANYONS  Galvanized Pride
  • GLEN RICKS  Waiting For You
  • LOU PHELPS  Nike Shoe Box
  • KIARA JONES  And I Feel The Same

Live Interview With Kiara Jones

  • KIARA JONES  Another Day
  • TY DOLLA SIGN  Tyrone
  • ACTION BRONSON  Latin Grammies
  • MACHINEDRUM (Feat Jesse Boykins)  Wait 4 You
  • TKAY MAIDZA  Shook

TRACK OF THE WEEK : OSCAR JEROME Gravitate

