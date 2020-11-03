HANGTIME SAISON 13 EPISODE 7 : Special Guest KIARA JONES

Hangtime part cette semaine à la rencontre de KIARA JONES qui sort le 6 novembre son tout premier EP « Black Garden ». A mi chemin entre la neo soul et l’indie pop, cet joli opus vous permettra de découvrir ce jardin si secret qui n’appartient qu’à elle.
PLAYLIST 27/10/2020
- HENRY CANYONS Galvanized Pride
- GLEN RICKS Waiting For You
- LOU PHELPS Nike Shoe Box
- KIARA JONES And I Feel The Same
Live Interview With Kiara Jones
- KIARA JONES Another Day
- TY DOLLA SIGN Tyrone
- ACTION BRONSON Latin Grammies
- MACHINEDRUM (Feat Jesse Boykins) Wait 4 You
- TKAY MAIDZA Shook
TRACK OF THE WEEK : OSCAR JEROME Gravitate