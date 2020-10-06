HANGTIME SAISON 13 EPISODE 3 : Special Guest SLY 5TH AVE

Émission :

Direction NYC ce soir dans Hangtime avec le très talentueux producteur et multi instrumentiste SLY 5TH AVE qui sort son nouvel album « What It Is » sur le label anglais Tru Thoughts, entouré d’une pléiade d’invités qui mettent en avant un ambitieux et très éclectique projet.

PLAYLIST 29/09/2020

  • BLACK WAVE  Elusive
  • R MEAN, JEREMIH & SCOTT TORCH  King James
  • SLY 5TH AVE  What It Is

Live interview with Sly 5th Ave

  • SLY 5TH AVE  Boulevards
  • SLY 5TH AVE  Expatria

TRACK OF THE WEEK : OKVSHO  Kamala’s Danz

Ecouter l’épisode 3

