HANGTIME SAISON 13 EPISODE 3 : Special Guest SLY 5TH AVE

Direction NYC ce soir dans Hangtime avec le très talentueux producteur et multi instrumentiste SLY 5TH AVE qui sort son nouvel album « What It Is » sur le label anglais Tru Thoughts, entouré d’une pléiade d’invités qui mettent en avant un ambitieux et très éclectique projet.
PLAYLIST 29/09/2020
- BLACK WAVE Elusive
- R MEAN, JEREMIH & SCOTT TORCH King James
- SLY 5TH AVE What It Is
Live interview with Sly 5th Ave
- SLY 5TH AVE Boulevards
- SLY 5TH AVE Expatria
TRACK OF THE WEEK : OKVSHO Kamala’s Danz