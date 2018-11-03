HANGTIME SAISON 11 EPISODE 6 : Special Guest THE PENDLETONS

Episode funky à souhait cette semaine dans Hangtime ! Mars Blackmn et Elodie Rama reçoivent le duo californien THE PENDLETONS, formé de E da Boss et Trailer Limon, qui sort son nouvel EP intitulé « Funk Forever ». Funk, jazz disco, soul, tout est mélangé pour faire danser et transpirer les publics du monde entier.

PLAYLIST 16/10/2018

RUN THE JEWELS Let’s Go

SIAIRA SHAWN Islands

LOYLE CARNER (featuring Jordan Rakei) Ottolenghi

J ROCKWELL Cruise Control

THE PENDLETONS Funk Forever

Live Interview With The Pendletons

THE PENDLETONS Telling Lies

AMBER MARK High On Your Love

REASON Dare You Have It

CHANNEL TRES Jet Black

LA CHICA Sola

TRACK OF THE WEEK : TALL BLACK GUY x CRAIG MACK Flavor In Ya Ear Remix

Saison 11 Episode 6