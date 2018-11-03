HANGTIME SAISON 11 EPISODE 6 : Special Guest THE PENDLETONS

Émission :

Episode funky à souhait cette semaine dans Hangtime ! Mars Blackmn et Elodie Rama reçoivent le duo californien THE PENDLETONS, formé de E da Boss et Trailer Limon, qui sort son nouvel EP intitulé « Funk Forever ». Funk, jazz disco, soul, tout est mélangé pour faire danser et transpirer les publics du monde entier.

PLAYLIST 16/10/2018

  • RUN THE JEWELS  Let’s Go
  • SIAIRA SHAWN  Islands
  • LOYLE CARNER (featuring Jordan Rakei)  Ottolenghi
  • J ROCKWELL  Cruise Control
  • THE PENDLETONS  Funk Forever

Live Interview With The Pendletons

  • THE PENDLETONS  Telling Lies
  • AMBER MARK  High On Your Love
  • REASON  Dare You Have It
  • CHANNEL TRES  Jet Black
  • LA CHICA  Sola

TRACK OF THE WEEK : TALL BLACK GUY x CRAIG MACK  Flavor In Ya Ear Remix

Saison 11 Episode 6

