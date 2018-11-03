HANGTIME SAISON 11 EPISODE 6 : Special Guest THE PENDLETONS

Episode funky à souhait cette semaine dans Hangtime ! Mars Blackmn et Elodie Rama reçoivent le duo californien THE PENDLETONS, formé de E da Boss et Trailer Limon, qui sort son nouvel EP intitulé « Funk Forever ». Funk, jazz disco, soul, tout est mélangé pour faire danser et transpirer les publics du monde entier.
PLAYLIST 16/10/2018
- RUN THE JEWELS Let’s Go
- SIAIRA SHAWN Islands
- LOYLE CARNER (featuring Jordan Rakei) Ottolenghi
- J ROCKWELL Cruise Control
- THE PENDLETONS Funk Forever
Live Interview With The Pendletons
- THE PENDLETONS Telling Lies
- AMBER MARK High On Your Love
- REASON Dare You Have It
- CHANNEL TRES Jet Black
- LA CHICA Sola
TRACK OF THE WEEK : TALL BLACK GUY x CRAIG MACK Flavor In Ya Ear Remix