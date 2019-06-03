HANGTIME SAISON 11 EPISODE 32 : Special Guest RAASHAN AHMAD

Notre ancien parrain RAASHAN AHMAD est de retour dans Hangtime pour présenter son tout nouvel album « The Sun ». 8 titres composés et enregistrés au rythme de ses pérégrinations autour du monde ces dernières années. Un disque plus poétique que les précédents, empli de spoken word et de sonorités jazzy.

PLAYLIST 28/05/2019

JAMES BLAKE I’ll Come Too

FLYING LOTUS (featuring Toro Y Moi) 9 Carrots

ILLA J Showtime

JORDAN RAKEI Rolling Into One

RAASHAN AHMAD No

Live Interview with Raashan Ahmad

RAASHAN AHMAD Wonderful Fantastic

TRACK OF THE WEEK : SHABAKA HUTCHINGS No Gangster

Saison 11 Episode 32