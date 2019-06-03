HANGTIME SAISON 11 EPISODE 32 : Special Guest RAASHAN AHMAD

Notre ancien parrain RAASHAN AHMAD est de retour dans Hangtime pour présenter son tout nouvel album « The Sun ». 8 titres composés et enregistrés au rythme de ses pérégrinations autour du monde ces dernières années. Un disque plus poétique que les précédents, empli de spoken word et de sonorités jazzy.
PLAYLIST 28/05/2019
- JAMES BLAKE I’ll Come Too
- FLYING LOTUS (featuring Toro Y Moi) 9 Carrots
- ILLA J Showtime
- JORDAN RAKEI Rolling Into One
- RAASHAN AHMAD No
Live Interview with Raashan Ahmad
- RAASHAN AHMAD Wonderful Fantastic
TRACK OF THE WEEK : SHABAKA HUTCHINGS No Gangster