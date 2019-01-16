HANGTIME SAISON 11 EPISODE 16 : Special Guest MATTEO

MATTEO, membre originaire des Chinese Man, a sorti il y a quelques semaines son premier album « Scaglia ». Nouveau projet et nouveaux horizons avec une pléiade d’invités prestigieux comme Youthstar, Kendra Morris, Stogie T, Foreign Beggars, … Une vraie réussite et un de nos coups de cour de cet hiver. MATTEO est en direct cette semaine dans Hangtime avec Elodie Raman Seb Geli et Mars Blackmn.

PLAYLIST 15/01/2019

JUNGLE Cherry

ZED BIAS Fwd And Back

RED ASTAIRE 90s Baby

CLIVE MERCURY Virginia

MATTEO (featuring Stogie T) The Unwilling Passenger

Live Interview with MATTEO

MATTEO (featuring Foreign Beggars & Illaman) Show No Face

MATTEO (featuring Ceza & Onjuicy) Cheers

KINGS OF TOMORROW Finally

TRACK OF THE WEEK : VARNISH LA PISCINE Bubble

Saison 11 Episode 16