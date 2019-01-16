HANGTIME SAISON 11 EPISODE 16 : Special Guest MATTEO

MATTEO, membre originaire des Chinese Man, a sorti il y a quelques semaines son premier album « Scaglia ». Nouveau projet et nouveaux horizons avec une pléiade d’invités prestigieux comme Youthstar, Kendra Morris, Stogie T, Foreign Beggars, … Une vraie réussite et un de nos coups de cour de cet hiver. MATTEO est en direct cette semaine dans Hangtime avec Elodie Raman Seb Geli et Mars Blackmn.
PLAYLIST 15/01/2019
- JUNGLE Cherry
- ZED BIAS Fwd And Back
- RED ASTAIRE 90s Baby
- CLIVE MERCURY Virginia
- MATTEO (featuring Stogie T) The Unwilling Passenger
Live Interview with MATTEO
- MATTEO (featuring Foreign Beggars & Illaman) Show No Face
- MATTEO (featuring Ceza & Onjuicy) Cheers
- KINGS OF TOMORROW Finally
TRACK OF THE WEEK : VARNISH LA PISCINE Bubble