HANGTIME SAISON 11 EPISODE 16 : Special Guest MATTEO



MATTEO, membre originaire des Chinese Man, a sorti il y a quelques semaines son premier album « Scaglia ». Nouveau projet et nouveaux horizons avec une pléiade d’invités prestigieux comme Youthstar, Kendra Morris, Stogie T, Foreign Beggars, … Une vraie réussite et un de nos coups de cour de cet hiver. MATTEO est en direct cette semaine dans Hangtime avec Elodie Raman Seb Geli et Mars Blackmn.

 

PLAYLIST 15/01/2019

  • JUNGLE  Cherry
  • ZED BIAS  Fwd And Back
  • RED ASTAIRE  90s Baby
  • CLIVE MERCURY  Virginia
  • MATTEO (featuring Stogie T)  The Unwilling Passenger

Live Interview with MATTEO

  • MATTEO (featuring Foreign Beggars & Illaman)  Show No Face
  • MATTEO (featuring Ceza & Onjuicy) Cheers
  • KINGS OF TOMORROW  Finally

TRACK OF THE WEEK : VARNISH LA PISCINE  Bubble

Saison 11 Episode 16



