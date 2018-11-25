HANGTIME SAISON 11 EPISODE 10 : Fresh Out The Box

Sélection exclusive sortie toute droit du coffre de fort d’Hangtime, à écouter et réécouter.
PLAYLIST 20/11/2018
CHINESE MAN Liar (La Fine Equipe Remix)
TREY SONGZ Shootin Shots (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Tory Lanez)
TORO Y MOI Freelance
RAPSODY The Idea of Beautiful feat BJ the Chicago Kid
ELUJAY Little Thangs
OSCAR JEROME Do you Really (Ben Hauke Remix)
JULIEN DYNE Hours flat Lady 6
JEREMIH TY DOLLA SIGN New Level
JIMI JAMES No time
EMMAVIE Rather Be
LORD ECHO Low to the street
MONTE BOOKER Company
TYLER THE CREATOR Hot Chocolaté
AMBER MARK Lose my cool
TRACK OF THE WEEK : ANDERSON .PAAK The Chase (feat. Kadhja Bonet)