HANGTIME SAISON 11 EPISODE 10 : Fresh Out The Box

Sélection exclusive sortie toute droit du coffre de fort d’Hangtime, à écouter et réécouter.

PLAYLIST 20/11/2018

CHINESE MAN Liar (La Fine Equipe Remix)

TREY SONGZ Shootin Shots (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Tory Lanez)

TORO Y MOI Freelance

RAPSODY The Idea of Beautiful feat BJ the Chicago Kid

ELUJAY Little Thangs

OSCAR JEROME Do you Really (Ben Hauke Remix)

JULIEN DYNE Hours flat Lady 6

JEREMIH TY DOLLA SIGN New Level

JIMI JAMES No time

EMMAVIE Rather Be

LORD ECHO Low to the street

MONTE BOOKER Company

TYLER THE CREATOR Hot Chocolaté

AMBER MARK Lose my cool

TRACK OF THE WEEK : ANDERSON .PAAK The Chase (feat. Kadhja Bonet)