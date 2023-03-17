Bruits Confus 093

Saison 6, Épisode 09
Introduction : BC 93 – welcome Agnès, welcome Romy
Mclusky – Icarus Smicarus, The Difference Between Me and You Is That I’m Not on Fire, 2004, Too Pure
Kukangendai – Menomae, Palm 2019, Ideological Organ
Bygones – Spray You With Your Own Trip, by-, 2009, Sargent House
Séquence Underground : La Musique Inclassable à l’Image, par Agnès Zenino
Rien faire – Peuple, Peuple, 2023, Dur et Doux
Okkyung Lee – Hollow water, alb, Ghil, 2013, Ideological Organ
Séquence Improvisation : Billy – radiateur / Gab : xylophone / Héloïse : trucs / Agnès : otamatone / Papi- Multi-effet
Fushitsusha – Magic VIII, Allegorical Misunderstanding, 1993, Avant
Sprain – Worship House, As Lost Through Collision, 2020, Flenser Records
Séquence Vortex : Vendredi 17 mars – WORMROT (Grindcore, Singapour) + PILORI + GRUSTERROR – Le Molotov, Marseille – 20:30 / sam 11 mars – Poésie sonore/vide verbeux Peter Hart, Manifesten, 19h entrée libre / ven 17 mars 2023 – Sentuhlà + Kabaal + Qonicho Ah!, Embobineuse, 21h / sam 25 mars 2023 – Confetti Malaise + Sentiments modernes + Rijeka, Salle gueule, Marseille, 21h
This Heat – Makeshift Swahili, alb Deceit, 1981, label Rough Trade Records
The Dead C – Shaft, Patience, 2010, Ba Da Bing!
Zeke – Drunk, Dirty Sanchez, 2000, Epitaph
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Héloïse Francesconi, Gabriele Melogli, Agnès Zenino
Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini