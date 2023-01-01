Bruits Confus 092

Saison 6, Épisode 08
Introduction : BC 92, avec Olivier Drago, rédacteur en chef de New Noise
Tombouctou – Wtermelon Snow, Tricky Floors, 2023, Araki / Cheap Satanism Records / Hidden Bay / Permafrost / Pied De Biche / Poutrage Records / Day Off / Last Disorder
Unwound – Fiction Friction, New Plastic Ideas, 1994, Kill Rock Stars
Doppler – We are not sick, Songs to defy, 2008, LO-FI RECORD/SK Records
Séquence Underground : interview d’Olivier Drago, rédacteur en chef de New Noise
Melvins – The War On Wisdom, The Bulls & The Bees, 2012, Scion Audio/Visual
Blind Equation – Born2die, Born to Die, 2020, sans label
Séquence Improvisation : Billy – appli synthé / Peter – poésie / Ali – machines / Papi – manipulations
Ephel Duath – The passage, 2003, Earache
PoiL Ueda – Dan No Ura / Part 1, PoiL Ueda, 2022, Dur Et Doux
Séquence Vortex : vendredi 24 février – Bruit Confus Présente : Air LQD ⑇ Carivari ⑇ Harsh, L’Embobineuse, 20h // vendredi 3 mars – Bruits Confus Présente : BILAL + MALEVIL, 19h // samedi 25 février – Nicolas Dick&Sam Karpienia&François Rossi, Data, 19h
Steffen Basho – Junghans – V, Unknown Music II, 2005, Preservation
Immortal – Nebular Ravens Winter, 1997, Osmose
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Ali Allaoui, Peter Hart
Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini