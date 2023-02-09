Bruits Confus 091

Urfaust – Der halbtoten Dichters Schein-Existenz, Ritual Music for the True Clochard, 2012, Ván Records

Sweep the Leg Johnny – The Thought Of One’s Own Death, 4 9 21 30, 1997, Divot

Anywhere – Pyramid Mirrors, Anywhere, 2012, ATP Recordings

La Coupure – Spontex Cortex, LP, 2021, Katatak records 2021

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – baguettes / Audrey – cloche / Cooki – clavier / Papi – soundtrack



Thorns – Existence, Thorns, 2001, Moonfog Productions

Massacre – Aging With Dignity, Killing Time, 1981, Celluloid

Séquence Vortex : 11/02/2023 – Vendettata… ta-ta-ta J#2 ! Krinator ⌽ Féromil ⌽ Jean-Michelle Tarre ⌽ Mostra, L’Embobineuse, 21h00 / 09/02/2023 – Soirée de soutien au Vortex / 18/02/2023 – Soirée groupes tout seuls, La Salle Gueule, 20h30

Nunofyrbeeswax – How to handle a non-audience, On everything, 2016, Black Bug Records / Et Mon Cul Cést du Tofu

Ultha – Dispel, All That Has Never Been True, 2022, Vendetta Record

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Nicolas Cooki Kockler, Audrey Ortiz

Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini

