Bruits Confus 090

Saison 6, Épisode 06
Introduction : BC 90, la première de l’année
People – Please Send Me a Refund, People, 2005, I And Ear
400 Blows – The Beauty Of Internal Darkness, Angel’s Trumpets And Devil’s Trombones, 2005, Gold Standard Laboratories
dada rose – Pâris, Asphodèle, 2022, Araki Records / Arsenic Solaris
Séquence Underground : La naissance d’une scène : sait-on qu’on y est quand on y est?
Miles Davis – Ife, Big Fun, 1974, Columbia
Séquence Improvisation : Billy – caisse claire / JB – multi-effet
Séquence Vortex : vendredi 27/01 – CATALOGUE (release party) – qb (garage noise St Petersbourg, Marseille), L’Intermediaire Live, 21h // mardi 31/01 – Preoccupations / KIEFF, Rotown, Rotterdam, 20h
Colin Stetson – Sunflowers, Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), 2022, Sony Classical / Milan / Maxword
Fiasco – DEHORS !, Single, 2022, autoproduit
Minutemen – Shit From An Old Notebook, Double Nickels On The Dime, 1984, SST Records
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni
Réalisation : Jean-Baptiste Imbert