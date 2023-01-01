Bruits Confus 089

Rudimentary Peni – Rotten to the core, Death Church, 1983, Corpus Christi

Prayer Group – The Peak, Michael Dose, 2022, Reptilian Records

Oxbow & Peter Brötzmann – A Gentleman’s Gentleman, An Eternal Reminder of Not Today, 2022, Trost Records

Mauskovic Dance Band – Bukaroo Bank, Bukaroo Bank, 2022, Les Disques Bongo Joe

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – ballets / Ana – cloches / Sylvain – raclette / Papi – multi-effet

Christian Death – The Drowning, Catastrophe Ballet, 1984, L’Invitation au suicide

Petrol Girls – Feed My Fire, Baby, 2022, Hassle Records

Séquence Vortex : 07/12/22 – ENOLA (Hxc fort et alambiqué – Occitanie ) /// MAX LAMPIN ( Noise Rock bien inspirée- Rhodanie) / 17/12 – delacave – Scorpion violente – Hess, Embo, genre 21h

Société étrange – La Rue Principale de Grandrif, Chance, 2022, Les Disques Bongo Joe

Deutsch Nepal – Tender Lover, ¡Comprendido!… Time Stop!, 1997, Cold Meat Industry