Bruits Confus 088

Saison 6, Épisode 04

Scout Niblett – Just do it!, The Calcination of Scout Niblett, 2010, Dag city

Spelterini – Paréidolie (extrait), Paréidolie, 2022, kythibong records

Igorrr -Apopathodiaphulatophobie, alb Savage Sinusoid, 2017, Metal blade records

Séquence Improvisation : Gabriel – percussion fait maison, voix, carte magique / Héloïse – flûte / Papi – multi-effet

Sajjra – innocenta tortura, synthexcess, année, Buh records

ÜT – Fernbedienungen In Den Arsch, δ γ ε β, 2017, Taxi Driver Records + Marsiglia Records

Séquence Vortex : ven 25 nov – Albert Cirera + Ed Williams, Data, 19h + vendredi 25 nov – Sajjra, Brasserie Comunale 20H + 2,3 et 6 décembre – Bus Stop Fest à La Salle Gueule

Ikue Mori – Slush, Hex Kitchen, 1995, Tzadik

Bill Laswell – raloul bjorkenheim, morgan agren- Moon Tune, alb Blixt, 2011, Cuneiform records

Nervous Cop – Rice Precipitation, Nervous Cop, 2003, 5 Rue Christine

Chaos Echœs – Shine On, Obsidian! Ego! Ego! Echo Back To The Yearning Of The Self!, Ecstasy With The Nonexistents, 2021, Sentient Ruin Laboratories