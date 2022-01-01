Bruits Confus 087

Saison 6, Épisode 03

Introduction : BC 87, avec Mütterlein



Unsane – Committed, Occupational Hazard, 1998, Relapse Records



Lighning Bolt – Halloween 3, Sonic Citadel, 2019, Label



Mütterlein – Violence & Misery, alb Bring down the flags, 2021, Debemur Morti

Séquence Underground : extrait d’interview de Mütterlein, par Héloïse Francesconi et Manuel Neyssensas



Ex Eye – Xenolith; The Anvil, Live At Saint Vitus, 2020, Relapse Records



Colin Newman – I’ve waited ages – A-Z, 1980

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – baguettes / Héloïse – cloche / Manuel : papier / Papi – extraits audios



Haram – Postaudio, alb Questo é solo chaos, 2019, autoprod

Cherubs – Tigers in the Sky, Immaculada High, 2019, Relapse Records

Séquence Vortex : Vendredi 11/11 – groupe, Fleuves Noirs + Arlette + Lac Observation + Travaux Pratique, L’Embobinsues, à 20:00 / 11/11 – Air LQD, BCommu, 20H00 gratuit



Oiseaux tempête – Black Elephant – What on Earth, 2022 Sub Rosa

Monno – Torboyau, Candle Light Technology, 2003,Subdeviant Recordings (belgium)

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Héloïse Francesconi, Elisa Dienesch, Manuel Neyssensas

Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini

