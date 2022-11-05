Bruits Confus 086

Saison 6, Épisode 02

Introduction : BC 86, Le Sommet des Labels #01



Staer – french erotique, Staer, 2012, Gaffer Records



Cabaret Voltaire – Partially Submerged, The Voice Of America, 1980, Rough Trade



Jimmy Whispers – Pain in My Love, Summer in Pain, 2015, Field Mates Records / Moniker Records

Séquence Underground : Le Sommet des Labels #1 – Araki / Field Mates / Gaffer / Jarane – extrait d’interview Billy



C.C.C.C – Test Tube Fantasy Part 1, Test Tube Fantasy, 1994, Ant-Zen



La Chasse – Glycin Et Petit Rosier, Sidera, 2019, Et mon cul… tofu? / 213 Records / Jarane / Mammouth / Cheap Satanism / Poutrage / Donnez-moi du feu

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – synthé / Peter – déclamations / Papi – synthé



Pavement – She Believes, Slay Tracks: 1933 – 1969, 1989, Treble Kicker

Have The Moskovik – Ultraradiotransponder, Papier Vinyle, année, Gropied Records / San Pedro Records / Araki /

Séquence Vortex : Lundi 7 Novembre 2022 À 19:00 – EXEK + Nathan Roche, L’Intermediaire Live, Humeur Massacrante / 5/11/2022 – les Rouages de l’Inconnaissance Release Party : soirée intimiste de poésie et de brutalisme, DATA, 19h / Samedi 12 Novembre – Soirée Jarane : Stands Labels, Distro, Photo – Schleu / Boucan / Tereglio / Casse Gueule / Fleuves Noirs, Grrrnd Zero, 18h



Fred Frith – Hello Music, Guitar Solos, 1974, Caroline Records

Girls Against Boys – Disco Six Six Six, House of GVSB, 1996, Touch and Go

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Peter Hart

Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini

