Bruits Confus 085

Saison 6, Épisode 01

Introduction : BC 85, la première de la saison 6 !



The Jesus Lizard – Boilermaker, Liar, 1992, Touch and Go



Lanzallamas – Sin Cabeza, Sin Cabeza, 2020, Hukot Disc, Plug In The Gear, Sub Post, Ojalá Estë Mi Bici, Borx Records, Mals Records, Saltamarges



Duas semicolcheias invertidas – Topolina, 5, 2022, Associação Terapêutica Do Ruído

Séquence Underground : Le rock existe-t-il encore en 2022 ?



Convulsif – Torn from the stone, Extinct, 2020, Hummus records



Charlottefield – Wrong On Purpose, What Are Friends For, 2007, FatCat Records

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – synthé / Ana – flanger & melotron / Sylvain – orgues du Diable / Héloïse : harpe / Papi – double-neck strat



Dreymandi Hundur – Af hverju gr​æ​tur hundurinn minn me​ð​an hann sefur? – Blind bisexual goose named thomas who spent six years in a love triangle with two swans and helped raise 68 babies died at the ripe age of 40, , 2021, anomalia ediciones, Gandula

Kraftwerk – Antenne, Radio-Aktivität, 1975, kling klang

Séquence Vortex : Jeudi 20 octobre 2022 – thisquietarmy & Coronal Mass Ejection, La Salle Gueule, 20:00 / Mercredi 19/10 Lanzallamas + Dreymandi hundur Intermediaire 21h 5euros / La Casa Fantom (NO) ☥ Schleu ☥ Grrzzz sam 22/10 embo / 16 octobre – Hervé Boghossian, Vidéodrome, 21H



Jaimie Branch – Love Song, Fly or die II, 2019, International anthem

Party Dozen – Macca the Mutt, The Real Work, 2022, Grupo / Temporary Residence Limited

BKO – Toumaro, Djine Bora, Les Disques Bongo Joe

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Ana Carballeira Álvarez, Sylvain Frébourg, Héloise Francesconi

Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini

