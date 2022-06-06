Bruits Confus 084

Saison 5, Épisode 16

Introduction : BC 84, la dernière de la saison / l’émission black metal / l’émission maudite



Shellac – You Came In Me, Dude Incredible, 2014, Touch and Go



Chafouin – Extreme Noise terror 2, Ca suffira comme çi, 2016, Epirecords



Code – Jesus Fever, Album, année, Label

Séquence Underground : interview de Senyawa par Héloïse et Billy



Senyawa – Extrait concert l’Embobineuse, 06/06/2022



Belly Button – mmmtttssskkk, Debeso, 1997 , Vicious Circle – reverb 27

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – caisse claire / Cooki – boitier / Audrey – flûte / Papi – bruits

Solefald – Jernlov, Album, année, Label



Primitive Man – Entity, Immersion, 2020, Relapse Records

Séquence Vortex : SAM, 25 JUIN – La Chasse – La peau douce – Creep.exe – EMBOBINEUSE THEATRE DE FORTUNE – 21:00 / La Salle Gueule



/// INTERRUPTION BRUTALE DE L’ÉMISSION PAR LE PÉTAGE DE PLOMBS DE LA SOIRÉE A LA FRICHE ///

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Nicolas Cooki Kockler, Audrey Ortiz

Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini

