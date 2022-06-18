Bruits Confus 083

Introduction : 83, on ne baisse pas la garde
Siouxsie and the Banshees – Hybrid, Kaleidoscope, 1980, Polydor
Deity Guns – Tinnitus, Trans Lines Appointment, 1993, Big Cat
Parts & Labor – Outnumbered, Constant Future, 2011, Jagjaguwar
Séquence Underground : ce que la poésie doit à la noise… et inversement
Derek Bailley (ft. Min Tanaka + la pluie) – Rain Dance (extrait), Music and Dance, 1981, (sortie cassette, pas de label)
The VSS – The Flesh Inside, Nervous Circuits, 1997, Honey Bear Records (2008 Hydrahead)
Séquence Improvisation : Billy – caisse claire / Peter – poésie / Papi – bruits
Damien Schultz, Julien Louvet – elle est mieux-là où elle est, 2019, 213 records
Liliput – Birdy, Kleenex / Liliput – Live Recordings, TV-Clips & Roadmovie, 2010, Kill Rock Stars
Séquence Vortex : Samedi 18 juin 2022 – Einstürzende Neubauten – Ancienne Belgique (AB), Bruxelles
Li Jianhong – 01 untitled, Drama Script, 2005, 2pi Records
Dumb Waiter – Black Mayonnaise, Cancel Christmas, 2016, Gigantic Noise
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Peter Hart
Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini