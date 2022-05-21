Bruits Confus 082

Saison 5, Épisode 14

Introduction : 82, celle des génies



XTC – Complicated Game, Drums and Wires, 1979, Virgin



Zoviet France – Caught in the Square, Just an Illusion, 1990, Staaltape



The Blood Brothers – We Ride Skeletal Lightning, Young Machetes, 2006, Second Nature Recordings

Séquence Underground : Plunderphonics



John Oswald – Net, Plunderphonic, 1989, Mystery Tape Laboratory

Daikiri – Sous-Marinier, Daikiri, 2012, Les Disques De La Face Cachée

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – caisse claire / Peter – poésie / Papi – mouchoir

Einsturzende Beubauten – Silence is sexy, Silence is sexy Alb, 2000, Mute records

Séquence Vortex : Samedi 21 mai 2022 – Parquet Courts, Le Trianon, Paris, France / 22 mai – CCDM, SOMA, 19h



Harry Taussig – Remembrance of Things Future, 2017/1967, Tompkins Square

Trans Am – Bad Vibes, Thing, 2010, Thrill Jockey

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Peter Hart

Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini

