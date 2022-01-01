Bruits Confus 079

Saison 5, Épisode 11

Introduction : la multiplication des pains



Butthole Surfers – Human Cannonball, Locust Abortion Technician, 1987, Touch And Go



La Colonie de Vacances – Z.Z.Z , ECHT, 2022, Vicious Circle Records



Skeleton Crew – Dead Sheep, The Country of Blinds, 1986, Rift

Séquence Underground : Extrait de l’interview de la Colonie de Vacances, par Elisa Dienesch



Ben Lamar Gay – Bang Melodically Bang, Open Arms to open us, 2021, International Anthem Studios



Experimental Dental School – Basement Fever, Forest Field, 2009, Auto-produit

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – app nulle / Elisa – voix / Peter – déclamations / Papi – multi-effet



Experimental Audio Research – Space Themes Part 1 & 2 (Tribute To John Cage In C. A. G. E), Phenomena 256, 1996, Space Age Recordings

Henry Cow – Extract From ‘With The Yellow Half-Moon And Blue Star’, The Henry Cow Legend , 1973, Virgin

Séquence Vortex : 17 mars – Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, Le Train Théâtre, Portes-lès-Valence, France / 11 mars – CCDM + le Douille + les Paroles du Grand Gourou, RDC, 19h



Rachel Langlais – Jogging à courre, Dothe, 2021, Un je ne sais quoi

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Elisa Dienesch, Peter Hart

Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini

