Bruits Confus 079

Introduction : la multiplication des pains
Butthole Surfers – Human Cannonball, Locust Abortion Technician, 1987, Touch And Go
La Colonie de Vacances – Z.Z.Z , ECHT, 2022, Vicious Circle Records
Skeleton Crew – Dead Sheep, The Country of Blinds, 1986, Rift
Séquence Underground : Extrait de l’interview de la Colonie de Vacances, par Elisa Dienesch
Ben Lamar Gay – Bang Melodically Bang, Open Arms to open us, 2021, International Anthem Studios
Experimental Dental School – Basement Fever, Forest Field, 2009, Auto-produit
Séquence Improvisation : Billy – app nulle / Elisa – voix / Peter – déclamations / Papi – multi-effet
Experimental Audio Research – Space Themes Part 1 & 2 (Tribute To John Cage In C. A. G. E), Phenomena 256, 1996, Space Age Recordings
Henry Cow – Extract From ‘With The Yellow Half-Moon And Blue Star’, The Henry Cow Legend , 1973, Virgin
Séquence Vortex : 17 mars – Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, Le Train Théâtre, Portes-lès-Valence, France / 11 mars – CCDM + le Douille + les Paroles du Grand Gourou, RDC, 19h
Rachel Langlais – Jogging à courre, Dothe, 2021, Un je ne sais quoi
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Elisa Dienesch, Peter Hart
Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini