Bruits Confus 078

Saison 5, Épisode 10

Introduction : une émission avec nos amis de Data



Cluster – Fur Die Katz’, Cluster II, 1972, Brain



Toundra – El Odio parte 1, Hex, 2022, Astoria Records, Dias De Juventud, Devilchild Records, Parade Records



Chafouin – Piano assi, Toufoulcan, 2021, Coolax, Epicericords, Jarane, L’étourneur, Araki, GED, Hidden Bay, Super Apes, Do It Youssef !, Les Clampins D’Abord, Burning Sound Records

Séquence Underground : Data, Data et encore Data



Simple Minds – Real to Real, Real To Real Cacophony, 1979, Virgin



Jackie-O Motherfucker – Nothern Line, Liberation, 2001, Road Cone

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – cymbale et clés / Ana – gratte / Sylvain – sang / Val – bouche / Damien – mains / Papi – multi-effet



Black Dice – The Dream Is Going Down, Beaches & Canyons, 2002, DFA

Slow Burning Rage – Scaphism (Two boats), S-T, 2021, Pax Aeternum Digital

Séquence Vortex : 18 février – Sordide, Neige Morte, L’Embobineuse / 17 février – La colonie de vacances – 6Mic – Aix en provence /



Minimal Compact – Cold Life, one by one, 1982, Crammed discs

Wong Robair Fenu – In Forged Air, Error Connection Error, 2020, Rastascan Records

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Ana Carballeira Álvarez, Sylvain Frébourg, Valentin Bricard, Damien Morel, Bertrand

Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini

