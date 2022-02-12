Bruits Confus 077

Introduction : bienvenue Héloïse !
Deerhoof – Wrong Time Capsule, Devil Kids, 2021, Joyful Noise Recordings
David – Pépère, Musics in the Margin, 2006, Subrosa
Bruxa Maria – Brutal attack, alb The maddening, 2020, label Hominid sounds, London UK
Séquence Underground : donnez de l’argent à Data
Boucan – Marseille, Boucan, 2022, Araki / Bigout / Day Off / Jarane / Mollo Bobby Prod / Muzotte Vox / Projects
Jaap Blonk & Koichi Makigami* & Paul Dutton & Phil Minton & David Moss – Cappa, Five Men Singing, 2004, Les Disques Victo
Séquence Improvisation : Billy – kalimba / Héloïse – cloches / Pater – poésie / Papi – multi-effet
MoE/Mette Rasmussen – Strangle, strangle, strangle, alb Tolerancia picante, 2019, label Conrad sounds, Oslo, Norway
Anna Webber – Idiom VI – Interlude 2 & Movement III, Idiom, 2021, Pi Recordings
Séquence Vortex : Samedi 12 Février 2022 – Year of No Light + No Spill Blood, Le Rex, Toulouse / Dimanche le 30/01 – Goûter Noise (Gériatrie, tout est cassé, Coronal Mass Ejection), La Salle Gueule, 17h30 / Vendredi 27/01 – PRESSION NERVEUSE (Tristan & Theo . Harmonium Soublime & Batterie Kraut) + PIERRE BOREL (SoloDuo SaxoBatt), Data, 20H
Werewolf Jerusalem – People Who Own The Dark, The Flies Of Our Tragic Dear, 2009, Breathing Problem Productions
Lonker see – One eye sees red, One eye sees, 2018, label Instant classic, Krakow, Pologne
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Héloise Francesconi, Peter Hart
Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini