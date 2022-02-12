Bruits Confus 077

Saison 5, Épisode 9

Introduction : bienvenue Héloïse !



Deerhoof – Wrong Time Capsule, Devil Kids, 2021, Joyful Noise Recordings



David – Pépère, Musics in the Margin, 2006, Subrosa



Bruxa Maria – Brutal attack, alb The maddening, 2020, label Hominid sounds, London UK

Séquence Underground : donnez de l’argent à Data



Boucan – Marseille, Boucan, 2022, Araki / Bigout / Day Off / Jarane / Mollo Bobby Prod / Muzotte Vox / Projects



Jaap Blonk & Koichi Makigami* & Paul Dutton & Phil Minton & David Moss – Cappa, Five Men Singing, 2004, Les Disques Victo

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – kalimba / Héloïse – cloches / Pater – poésie / Papi – multi-effet



MoE/Mette Rasmussen – Strangle, strangle, strangle, alb Tolerancia picante, 2019, label Conrad sounds, Oslo, Norway

Anna Webber – Idiom VI – Interlude 2 & Movement III, Idiom, 2021, Pi Recordings

Séquence Vortex : Samedi 12 Février 2022 – Year of No Light + No Spill Blood, Le Rex, Toulouse / Dimanche le 30/01 – Goûter Noise (Gériatrie, tout est cassé, Coronal Mass Ejection), La Salle Gueule, 17h30 / Vendredi 27/01 – PRESSION NERVEUSE (Tristan & Theo . Harmonium Soublime & Batterie Kraut) + PIERRE BOREL (SoloDuo SaxoBatt), Data, 20H



Werewolf Jerusalem – People Who Own The Dark, The Flies Of Our Tragic Dear, 2009, Breathing Problem Productions

Lonker see – One eye sees red, One eye sees, 2018, label Instant classic, Krakow, Pologne

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Héloise Francesconi, Peter Hart

Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini

