BRUITS CONFUS 075

Saison 5 épisode 7

Introduction : Post-Punk et rencontre avec Frustration

Frustration – Shake Me, Relax, 2008, Born Bad Records

Mission of Burma – Train, Vs., 1982, Ace of Hearts Records

Kre Ke Ke Kex Koax Koax ‎– 999, Virilicide, 2012, Salut Les Chopines

Séquence Underground : Interview de Fabrice Gilbert de Frustration

Crisis – Frustration, Hymns Of Faith, 1980, Ardkor Records

Borbetomagus – Fur Mutti, America the Beautiful, 1994, RRRecords

Séquence improvisation : Val – Ukulele / Peter – Voix / Cooki – Voix et boite de Pringles

Hailgun – Disconnected, Self Titled, 2016, Coxinha Records

Marauder – Es Ist Kein Stehlen, Puissance 4, 2021, Self-released

Masonna – Part 2, Spectrum Ripper, 1997, Cold Spring

Milkilo – QIRMZI, Abandon, 2021, Vox Project, Araki, Itawak et Bad Health

Motosierra – Nosferatu, Motosierra, 2017, Little Butterfly Records/Spaghetty Town Records

The Raincoats – Life on the line, The Raincoats, 1979, Label

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Valentin Bricard, Nicolas Cooki Kockler, Peter Hart

Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini