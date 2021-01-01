BRUITS CONFUS 075

Saison 5 épisode 7
Introduction : Post-Punk et rencontre avec Frustration
Frustration – Shake Me, Relax, 2008, Born Bad Records
Mission of Burma – Train, Vs., 1982, Ace of Hearts Records
Kre Ke Ke Kex Koax Koax – 999, Virilicide, 2012, Salut Les Chopines
Séquence Underground : Interview de Fabrice Gilbert de Frustration
Crisis – Frustration, Hymns Of Faith, 1980, Ardkor Records
Borbetomagus – Fur Mutti, America the Beautiful, 1994, RRRecords
Séquence improvisation : Val – Ukulele / Peter – Voix / Cooki – Voix et boite de Pringles
Hailgun – Disconnected, Self Titled, 2016, Coxinha Records
Marauder – Es Ist Kein Stehlen, Puissance 4, 2021, Self-released
Masonna – Part 2, Spectrum Ripper, 1997, Cold Spring
Milkilo – QIRMZI, Abandon, 2021, Vox Project, Araki, Itawak et Bad Health
Motosierra – Nosferatu, Motosierra, 2017, Little Butterfly Records/Spaghetty Town Records
The Raincoats – Life on the line, The Raincoats, 1979, Label
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Valentin Bricard, Nicolas Cooki Kockler, Peter Hart
Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini