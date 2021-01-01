Bruits Confus 073

Saison 5, Épisode 5

Introduction : l‘émission du retour



F.A.T. – Poire, Animal, 2016, Poutrage Records / GED / L’étourneur / Atypeek Music / Be Coq



The Blue Humans featuring Rudolph Grey – Under Power, Clear To Higher Time, 1992, New Alliance Records



Big Black – The Model, Songs About fucking, 1987, Touch & Go, Blast First

Séquence Underground : un Vortex et des strates de fantômes



Uhm Katam – Le Jeu, UHM KATAM, 2021, Auto-Produit



Yellow Swans – Foiled, Going Places, 2009, Type

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – kalimba modifié / Peter – poésie et sylos / Gabriele – SG non-branchée / Papi – multi-effet

Henri Chopin – Dynamisme intégral, Audiopoems (1956-1980), 1980, Edition Hundertmark

Mange Ferraille – Vilaine Toxine, Mange Ferraille, 2017, A Tant Rêver Du Roi / Poutrage Records / Tendresse Records

Séquence Vortex : Vendredi 12 novembre – NASO2 – Data / 20 et 21 novembre – Vidéodrome 2 et SOMA



Universal Order of Armageddon – Visible Distance, Universal Order Of Armageddon, 1996, Kill Rock Stars

Zad Kokar – Time At Home Alone Secretly Watching Home Alone, End All Toxic Relationship Now!, 2020, Petite Nature

Struggles With Syntax – Can’t Reason With A Wasp, Struggles With Syntax Too, 2019, Auto-Produit

