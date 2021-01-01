Bruits Confus 073

Introduction : l‘émission du retour
F.A.T. – Poire, Animal, 2016, Poutrage Records / GED / L’étourneur / Atypeek Music / Be Coq
The Blue Humans featuring Rudolph Grey – Under Power, Clear To Higher Time, 1992, New Alliance Records
Big Black – The Model, Songs About fucking, 1987, Touch & Go, Blast First
Séquence Underground : un Vortex et des strates de fantômes
Uhm Katam – Le Jeu, UHM KATAM, 2021, Auto-Produit
Yellow Swans – Foiled, Going Places, 2009, Type
Henri Chopin – Dynamisme intégral, Audiopoems (1956-1980), 1980, Edition Hundertmark
Mange Ferraille – Vilaine Toxine, Mange Ferraille, 2017, A Tant Rêver Du Roi / Poutrage Records / Tendresse Records
Séquence Vortex : Vendredi 12 novembre – NASO2 – Data / 20 et 21 novembre – Vidéodrome 2 et SOMA
Universal Order of Armageddon – Visible Distance, Universal Order Of Armageddon, 1996, Kill Rock Stars
Zad Kokar – Time At Home Alone Secretly Watching Home Alone, End All Toxic Relationship Now!, 2020, Petite Nature
Struggles With Syntax – Can’t Reason With A Wasp, Struggles With Syntax Too, 2019, Auto-Produit
