Bruits Confus 072

Saison 5, Épisode 4

Introduction : la spéciale Post-Punk



Gang of Four – At Home (He’s A Tourist), Entertainment, 1979, EMI



Holograms – ABC City, Holograms, Captured Tracks, 2012



Magazine – Rythm of Cruelty, Seconhand Daylight, 1979, Virgin

Séquence Underground : Post-Punk !



The Pop Group – She Is Beyond Good And Evil, She Is Beyond Good And Evil, 1979, Radar Records



Talking Heads – The Book I Read, Talking Heads : 77, 1977, Sire

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – clavier / Odliz – instrument à cordes étrange / Symvain – souffle chaud / Claude – clap / Papi – multi-effet



Exek – Hobbyist, Some beautiful Species left, 2019, SDZ Records

Warsaw – You’re no good for me, Warsaw, 1986, Yankee

Séquence Vortex : vendredi 5 novembre, La Salle Gueule : UTOPIE (PostPunk Lille) + GUIFF EUD’BRANK (Rap) + CHEAP ENTERTAINMENT (Punk) / samedi 13 novembre, L’Embobineuse : Noir Boy George + Zad Kodar + Derinegölem



PiL ‎- Memories, Single, 1979, Virgin

Television – Venus, Marquee Moon, 1977, Elektra

Derinegölem – Derinebugg, DIY, 2015, recorded at Les Pavillons Sauvages

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Odliz Bemer, Sylvain Frébourg, Claude Campagnolo

Réalisation : Alex Papi

