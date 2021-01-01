Bruits Confus 072

Introduction : la spéciale Post-Punk
Gang of Four – At Home (He’s A Tourist), Entertainment, 1979, EMI
Holograms – ABC City, Holograms, Captured Tracks, 2012
Magazine – Rythm of Cruelty, Seconhand Daylight, 1979, Virgin
Séquence Underground : Post-Punk !
The Pop Group – She Is Beyond Good And Evil, She Is Beyond Good And Evil, 1979, Radar Records
Talking Heads – The Book I Read, Talking Heads : 77, 1977, Sire
Exek – Hobbyist, Some beautiful Species left, 2019, SDZ Records
Warsaw – You’re no good for me, Warsaw, 1986, Yankee
Séquence Vortex : vendredi 5 novembre, La Salle Gueule : UTOPIE (PostPunk Lille) + GUIFF EUD’BRANK (Rap) + CHEAP ENTERTAINMENT (Punk) / samedi 13 novembre, L’Embobineuse : Noir Boy George + Zad Kodar + Derinegölem
PiL - Memories, Single, 1979, Virgin
Television – Venus, Marquee Moon, 1977, Elektra
Derinegölem – Derinebugg, DIY, 2015, recorded at Les Pavillons Sauvages
