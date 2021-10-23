Bruits Confus 071

Saison 5, Épisode 3

Introduction : une émission là mais pas là



Hey!Tonal – The Best Way To Say Goodbye Is With A Silent Ride Off Into The Sunset… Or On A Boat Or Something, Hey!Tonal, 2004 + 2021, Africantape / CMPTR STDNTS



GNOD & Joao Pais Filipe – Faca de Terra, Faca de Fogo, Lovers & Lollipops, 2020



Séquence Vortex : Samedi 23 Octobre 2021 DE 19:00 À 02:00 / Bear Bones, Lay Low ⌇ Société Étrange ⌇ Polonius ⌇ Le Douille / EMBOBINEUSE – Samedi 16 à 19:00 – WA7 – Concert : Poutre – Leda Atomica Musique



Atrocity Solution – Requiem, Tomorrows Too Late, 2009, Tent City Records

Tony Conrad with Faust – The Side of Man and Womankind, Outside The Dream Syndicate, 1973, Caroline Records

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Ana Carballeira Álvarez, Nicolas Kockler, Elisa Dienesch

Réalisation : Alex Papi

