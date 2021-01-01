Bruits Confus 070

Saison 5, Épisode 2

Introduction : une spéciale Horse Lords



Horse Lords – People’s Park, The Common Task, 2020, Northern Spy



Black Country, New Road – Science Fair, For The First Time, 2021, Ninja Tune



Low – Disappearing, Hey What, 2021, Sub Pop

Séquence Underground : extrait de l’interview d’Andrew Bernstein et Max Eilbacher (Horse Lords, Teeth Mountain, etc)



Teeth Mountain – Keinsein, Teeth Mountain, 2008, SHDWPLY Records / Nail In The Coffin



The Dillinger Escape Plan & Mike Patton – hollywood squares, Irony Is A Dead Scene, 2002, Epitaph

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – cymbale / Val – trucs / Gabriele – kalimba / Papi – multi-effet



Sleeping People – Centipede’s Dream, Growing, 2006, Temporary Residence Limited

Dan Deacon – Arp III-Far From Shore, Mystic Familiar, 2020, Domino

Séquence Vortex : Mercredi 6 octobre – Radical Kitten + Coronal Mass Ejection – La Salle Gueule / Annulation Rue du Rock + Data 24 septembre ARLT / The Third Sound + Sandcastle – 3 octobre – l’Intermédiaire



Sandcastles – Gloomy Tides, Demo, 2021, auto-prod

Repelican with Friends – City of Vapors (with Owen Gardner), I’m Not One – Vol. 1, 2020, Chordata

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Valentin Bricard, Gabriele Melogli

Réalisation : Alex Papi

