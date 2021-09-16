Bruits Confus 069

Introduction : 69, émission érotique : la première de la saison 5 !
Scratch Acid – Monsters, Scratch Acid, 1984, Rabid Cat Records
Plastics – Copy, Welcome Plastics, 1980, Invitation
GOD – Hate Meditation, Possession, 1992, Virgin Records Caroline
Séquence Underground : de beaux concerts, de belles personnes.
Guardian Alien – Mirror, Spiritual Emergency, 2014, Thrill Jockey Inc.
The Fatal Flyin’ Guilloteens – Lights Out, Get Knifed, 2003, Estrus Records
Pit er Pat – Evacuation Days, High Times, 2008, Thrill Jockey
Curse of the golden Vampire – Mind vs Body, Mass Destruction, 2003, Ipecac
Séquence Vortex : TVIVLER + SILVER GALLERY – 16/09/21 – La Salle Gueule / Péritel + BLMR + Dj Boris Viande – Intermédiaire 17/09 / Velours Crochet + Patrick Lombe – Asile 404 15/09
Black Flag – Your Last Affront, The Process of Weeding Out, 1985, SST
Black Ink Stain – Stuck, Incidents, 2012, Atypeek Music / Araki / P.O.G.O. Records / Day Off Records
Familea Miranda – Cocowawa, Radiopharm, 2016, BCore
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Ana Carballeira Álvarez, Sylvain Frébourg, Peter Hart
Réalisation : Alex Papi