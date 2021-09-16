Bruits Confus 069

Saison 5, Épisode 1

Introduction : 69, émission érotique : la première de la saison 5 !



Scratch Acid – Monsters, Scratch Acid, 1984, Rabid Cat Records



Plastics – Copy, Welcome Plastics, 1980, Invitation



GOD – Hate Meditation, Possession, 1992, Virgin Records Caroline

Séquence Underground : de beaux concerts, de belles personnes.



Guardian Alien – Mirror, Spiritual Emergency, 2014, Thrill Jockey Inc.



The Fatal Flyin’ Guilloteens – Lights Out, Get Knifed, 2003, Estrus Records

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – samples / Ana – flûte / Sylvain – Saint-Jacques / Peter – voix / Papi – multi-effet



Pit er Pat – Evacuation Days, High Times, 2008, Thrill Jockey

Curse of the golden Vampire – Mind vs Body, Mass Destruction, 2003, Ipecac

Séquence Vortex : TVIVLER + SILVER GALLERY – 16/09/21 – La Salle Gueule / Péritel + BLMR + Dj Boris Viande – Intermédiaire 17/09 / Velours Crochet + Patrick Lombe – Asile 404 15/09



Black Flag – Your Last Affront, The Process of Weeding Out, 1985, SST

Black Ink Stain – Stuck, Incidents, 2012, Atypeek Music / Araki / P.O.G.O. Records / Day Off Records

Familea Miranda – Cocowawa, Radiopharm, 2016, BCore

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Ana Carballeira Álvarez, Sylvain Frébourg, Peter Hart

Réalisation : Alex Papi