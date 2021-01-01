Bruits Confus 068

Introduction : la dernière de la saison 4
Future Death – Familiar Tremors, Cryptids EP, 2015, Bloodmoss Records
Psudoku – TODesprog_3000, Deep Space Psudokument, 2017, Behind the Moutain
The Lounge Lizards – I Remember Coney Island, The Lounge Lizards, 1981, Virgin Records
Séquence Underground : Où est passée l’improvisation?
Brainbombs – It’s a Fucking Mess, Fucking Mess, 2008, Lystring
Murina – Wave the Brain, Wave the Brain, 2020, Hukot Disc/Antena Krzyku/Araki Records/Magic Room Records/Sub Post Records
SIDA – Aspirateur de Conscience, SIDA, 2017, Et Mon Cul C’est Du Tofu ?
Unwound – Kandy Korn Rituals, Kandykornritualsagainsthatingind, 1993, Kill Rock Stars
Séquence Vortex : VEN., 16 JUIL. À 21:00, POUTRE+GLITCH, Concerts de soutien au Vortex, La Dar Centre
Merzbow, Keiji Haino, Balazs Pandi – become the discovered, not the discoverer, become the discovered, not the discoverer, 2019, RareNoise
Prurient – Quartz Blood Lens, Cocaine Daughter, 2015, Hospital Productions
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Sean Drewry, Peter Hart, Sylvain Frébourg, Ana Carballeira Álvarez, Valentin Bricard, Gabriele Melogli
Réalisation : Alex Papi