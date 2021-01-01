Bruits Confus 067

Saison 4, Épisode 19

Introduction : une batterie magique



Avvitagalli – SIDE ONE, Avvitagalli, 2021, Music ‘A La Coque



Cap’n Jazz – « The Sands Have Turned Purple, » Burritos, Inspiration Point, Fork Balloon Sports, Cards in the Spokes, Automatic Biographies, Kites, Kung Fu, Trophies, Banana Peels We’ve Slipped On and Egg Shells We’ve Tippy Toed Over, 1995, Man With Gun



Alta Rossa – Stardrainer, Void of an Era, 2020, self produced

Séquence Underground : interview de Valentina Magaletti (Tomaga, London Improvisers Orchestra, UUUU, Vanishing Twin, etc)



Tomaga – Idioma, Intimate Immensity, 2021, Hands In The Dark



Black Dice – Kokomo, Load Blown, 2007, Paw Tracks

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – tambourin / Peter – poésie / Flo – grattoir / Papi – multi-effet



Tarantula Hawk – Birth, Tarantula Hawk, 2000, Life Is Abuse

Valentina Magaletti & Julian Sartorius – Tre Porte, Sulla Pelle, 2019, Marionette

Séquence Vortex : Lâcher de Vampires au Couvent Levat le 30.06 / Salo + Peritel samedi 26.06, La Salle Gueule



Martin Tétrault, Otomo Yoshihide, Duo 6, – Studio — Analogique — Numérique, 2003, Ambiances Magnétiques

Dead for a Minute – Fétiche, Diégèse, 2002, Shogun Records / Specific Records

Vanishing Twin – Wise Children, The Age Of Immunology , 2019, Fire Records

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Peter Hart, Florian Lejeune

Réalisation : Alex Papi

