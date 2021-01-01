Bruits Confus 067

Introduction : une batterie magique
Avvitagalli – SIDE ONE, Avvitagalli, 2021, Music ‘A La Coque
Cap’n Jazz – « The Sands Have Turned Purple, » Burritos, Inspiration Point, Fork Balloon Sports, Cards in the Spokes, Automatic Biographies, Kites, Kung Fu, Trophies, Banana Peels We’ve Slipped On and Egg Shells We’ve Tippy Toed Over, 1995, Man With Gun
Alta Rossa – Stardrainer, Void of an Era, 2020, self produced
Séquence Underground : interview de Valentina Magaletti (Tomaga, London Improvisers Orchestra, UUUU, Vanishing Twin, etc)
Tomaga – Idioma, Intimate Immensity, 2021, Hands In The Dark
Black Dice – Kokomo, Load Blown, 2007, Paw Tracks
Tarantula Hawk – Birth, Tarantula Hawk, 2000, Life Is Abuse
Valentina Magaletti & Julian Sartorius – Tre Porte, Sulla Pelle, 2019, Marionette
Séquence Vortex : Lâcher de Vampires au Couvent Levat le 30.06 / Salo + Peritel samedi 26.06, La Salle Gueule
Martin Tétrault, Otomo Yoshihide, Duo 6, – Studio — Analogique — Numérique, 2003, Ambiances Magnétiques
Dead for a Minute – Fétiche, Diégèse, 2002, Shogun Records / Specific Records
Vanishing Twin – Wise Children, The Age Of Immunology , 2019, Fire Records
