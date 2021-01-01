Bruits Confus 066

Introduction : l’émission math funk noise groove et plus
Liquid Liquid – Optimo, Optimo, 1983, 99 Records
Heimat – Ita, Zwei, 2021, Teenage Menopause
9 Days Wonder – Magnet, The Scenery Is In Disguise There, 2000, Dim Mak Records
Séquence Underground : interview de Paper Mice – Dave Reminick (guitare, chant), John Carroll (batterie) et Taylor Hales (basse, production), par Billy Guidoni
Paper Mice – For The Birds, 1-800-MONDAYS, 2021, Three One G
Squid – Peel St., Bright Green Field, 2021, Warp Records
PVT – Light Up Bright Fires, Church with no magic, 2010, Warp Records
The Stickmen – Joy Toy, This Is The Master Brew, 1982, Phantom Plaything / Red Records
Séquence Underground : Billy – cymbales / Val – striptease / Flo – chaines / Papi – multi-effet
Anna von Hausswolff – Evocation, The Miraculous, 2015, Pomperipossa Records
The Redneck Manifesto – Good With Tempos, I am Brazil, 2004, Trust Me I’m A Thief
ISaAC – Aliocha, Évasions Manquées, 2018, Poutrage Records / Be Coq / Do It Youssef ! / Pied de Biche / Gnougn Records / Atypeek Music
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Valentin Bricard, Florian Lejeune
Réalisation : Alex Papi