Bruits Confus 065

Saison 4, Épisode 17

Introduction : l’émission spéciale Oxbow



Ox Bow – Daughter, King Of The Jews, 1991, CFY Records / Hydra Head Records



Oxbow – Frank’s Frolic, The Narcotic Story, 2007, Hydra Head Records



Séquence Underground : interview d’Oxbow : Dan Adams (basse, claviers), Eugene Robinson (chant, paroles) et Niko Wenner (guitare, claviers, production), par Billy Guidoni



Ox Bow – Hunger, Fuck Fest, 1989, Pathological Records



Oxbow – The Finished Line, Thin Black Duke, 2017, Hydra Head Records

Oxbow – Stallkicker, Stone and Towering Edifice, Live at the BAM, 2011, Hydra Head

Music and the City : San Francisco, par Elisa Dienesch

Oxbow – Well-Dressed Man, Songs For The French, 2009, Hydra Head Records

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Sean Drewry, Peter Hart, Gabriele Melogli, Elisa Dienesch

Réalisation : Alex Papi

