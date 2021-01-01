Bruits Confus 064

Introduction : l’émission de l’espoir
Echoplain – Here I Stand, Polaroid Malibu, 2021, Atypeek Music / Zero Egal Petit Interieur / Araki / Pied De Biche
Marriage – U.S. Nipple, Pool Blunt, 2015, Monofonus Press
Henry Flynt and the Insurrections – I Don’t Wanna, I Don’t Wanna, 2004, Locust Music
Séquence Underground : interview de Tvivler : Morten Clausen (batterie, Obstacles), Morten Ogstrup Nielsen (basse,
Ciao Transizta, Nightpass, Town Portal) et Thomas Feltheim (guitare, Obstacles) par Billy Guidoni*
Tvivler – Kollaps, Negativ Psykologi #2, 2016, Autoproduit (Réédition Funeral Tapes 2018)
U SCO – OO, TUSKFLOWER, 2016, autoprod
Séquence Improvisation : Billy – caisse claire / Peter – poésie / Sean – soundscapes / Papi – multi-effet
Death Grips – Come Up and Get Me, No Love Deep Web, 2012, Harvest
Rapider Than Horsepower – Now it’s Deserted, Rapider Than The World, 2004, Alone Records
Séquence Vortex : les cinémas rouvrent !
l’Ocelle Mare – Temps en terre 5, Temps en terre, 2017, kythibong
Hair Police – Strict, Certainty of Swarms, 2008, No Fun Productions
These Arms Are Snakes – La Stanza Bianca, Oxeneers Or The Lion Sleeps When Its Antelope, 2004, Jade Tree / Second Nature Recordings
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Sean Drewry, Peter Hart
Réalisation : Alex Papi