Bruits Confus 064

Saison 4, Épisode 16

Introduction : l’émission de l’espoir



Echoplain – Here I Stand, Polaroid Malibu, 2021, Atypeek Music / Zero Egal Petit Interieur ‎/ Araki ‎/ Pied De Biche



Marriage – U.S. Nipple, Pool Blunt, 2015, Monofonus Press



Henry Flynt and the Insurrections – I Don’t Wanna, I Don’t Wanna, 2004, Locust Music

Séquence Underground : interview de Tvivler : Morten Clausen (batterie, Obstacles), Morten Ogstrup Nielsen (basse,

Ciao Transizta, Nightpass, Town Portal) et Thomas Feltheim (guitare, Obstacles) par Billy Guidoni*



Tvivler – Kollaps, Negativ Psykologi #2, 2016, Autoproduit (Réédition Funeral Tapes 2018)



U SCO – OO, TUSKFLOWER, 2016, autoprod

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – caisse claire / Peter – poésie / Sean – soundscapes / Papi – multi-effet

Death Grips – Come Up and Get Me, No Love Deep Web, 2012, Harvest

Rapider Than Horsepower – Now it’s Deserted, Rapider Than The World, 2004, Alone Records

Séquence Vortex : les cinémas rouvrent !



l’Ocelle Mare – Temps en terre 5, Temps en terre, 2017, kythibong

Hair Police – Strict, Certainty of Swarms, 2008, No Fun Productions

These Arms Are Snakes – La Stanza Bianca, Oxeneers Or The Lion Sleeps When Its Antelope, 2004, Jade Tree / Second Nature Recordings

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Sean Drewry, Peter Hart

Réalisation : Alex Papi

