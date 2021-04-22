Bruits Confus 063

Émission :

Saison 4, Épisode 15

Introduction : l’émission de l’abandon

Carver – Everyone Knew, White Trash, 2021, Kerviniou Recordz / Day Off Records / Araki Recors / Pied de biche Records

Dewaere – St-Tropez In Summer, Slot Logic, 2018, Bigoût Records

On Fillmore – Showa, Sleeps With Fishes, 2004, Quakebasket

Séquence Underground : les filles à la basse

Forever Pavot – L’insupportable Bourdon/Le Piano à Six Queues, Le Bon Coin Forever, 2016, Born Bad Records

Kourgane – Akène, Corps de Chasse, 2011, A Tant Rêver Du Roi

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – synthé / Val : vélo (!) / Papi – multi-effet

The Claypool Lennon Delirium – Satori, 2017, ATO Records

Replikants – Escape Velocity Parts I & II, Slickaphonics, 1999, 5 Rue Christine

Séquence Vortex :

Planet B – Manure Rally, Planet B, 2018, Ipecac Recordings

Clockcleaner – Vomiting Mirrors, Babylon Rules, 2007, Load Records

Mayhem – Freezing Moon (Dead vocals), Nordic Metal: A Tribute To Euronymous 1995, Necropolis Records

 

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Valentin Bricard
Réalisation : Alex Papi

Aucun article lié