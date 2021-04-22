Bruits Confus 063

Introduction : l’émission de l’abandon
Carver – Everyone Knew, White Trash, 2021, Kerviniou Recordz / Day Off Records / Araki Recors / Pied de biche Records
Dewaere – St-Tropez In Summer, Slot Logic, 2018, Bigoût Records
On Fillmore – Showa, Sleeps With Fishes, 2004, Quakebasket
Séquence Underground : les filles à la basse
Forever Pavot – L’insupportable Bourdon/Le Piano à Six Queues, Le Bon Coin Forever, 2016, Born Bad Records
Kourgane – Akène, Corps de Chasse, 2011, A Tant Rêver Du Roi
Séquence Improvisation : Billy – synthé / Val : vélo (!) / Papi – multi-effet
The Claypool Lennon Delirium – Satori, 2017, ATO Records
Replikants – Escape Velocity Parts I & II, Slickaphonics, 1999, 5 Rue Christine
Séquence Vortex : ∅
Planet B – Manure Rally, Planet B, 2018, Ipecac Recordings
Clockcleaner – Vomiting Mirrors, Babylon Rules, 2007, Load Records
Mayhem – Freezing Moon (Dead vocals), Nordic Metal: A Tribute To Euronymous 1995, Necropolis Records
