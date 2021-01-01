Bruits Confus 062

Saison 4, Épisode 14

Introduction : l’émission la plus pop du monde



Warsawwasraw – Carbon Date Rape, Sensitizer, 2014, Music Fear Satan / Three One G



Guided By Voices – Gold Star for Robot Boy, Bee Thousand, 1994, Scat



Mclusky – Lightsabre Cocksucking Blues, Do Dallas, 2002, Too Pure

Séquence Underground : une future cartographie des salles et scènes underground?



Chris Corsano & Bill Orcutt – The Thing Itself, Made Out Of Sound, 2021, Palilalia Records



Section 25 – Friendly Fires, Always Now, 1981, Factory

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – caisse claire + grosse caisse / Peter – poésie / Val : grenouille / Papi – multi-effet

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Digital Hunger, And Now for the Whatchamacallit, 2019, Marathon Artists

Mula – Hija de Remy, Resiliente, 2021, Dur et Doux (2016, *matik-matik* Discos)

Séquence Vortex : ∅



The Books – Enjoy Your Worries, You May Never Have Them Again, Thought for Food, 2002, Tomlab

Jim Spalink / Amelia Hamrick – Hieronymus Bosch Butt Music, 2014

Athletic Automaton – Gypsy Moth Epidemic, 5 Days In Africa, 2003, Liquid Death / Hello Pussy Records / Kitty Play Records (2014, Skin Graft Records)

Rumah Sakit – No One Likes a Grumpy Cripple, Obscured by Clowns, 2002, Sickroom Records

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Peter Hart, Valentin Bricard

Réalisation : Alex Papi

