Bruits Confus 061

Saison 4, Épisode 13

Introduction : avec notre guitariste préféré comme invité



Mary Halvorson & John Dieterich – The Handsome, A Tangle Of Stars, 2019, New Amsterdam Records



Intersystems – The Ear-Splitting Trumpet, Peachy, 1967, Pentagon (4)



Colossamite – Doom+Doom=Doom, Economy of Motion, 1998, Skin Graft Records

Séquence Underground : interview de John Dieterich (Colossamite, Gorge Trio, Deerhoof, Powerdove, etc) par Billy Guidoni



Angus Maclise – Trance 2, The Cloud Doctrine, 1974, Dreamweapon Press



Dilute – Apple, Grape Blueprints Pour Spinach Olive Grape, 2001, Naked Ally Records / 54º40′ Or Fight!

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – caisse claire / Peter – poésie / Papi – multi-effet

DDMMYYYY – Digital Haircut, Black Square, 2008, Invada Records

Endlings – Legal Fiction, Endlings, 2017, sicksicksick / Lightning Feet

Séquence Vortex : ∅



Brian Ruryk – Untitled 17, Smeared Gravity And Guitars Lippin’ Off, 2004, Beniffer Editions

Fat Worm of Error – Mildew, Pregnant Babies Pregnant With Pregnant Babies, 2006, Load Records

Four Horsemen – Mayakovsky, Live in the West, 1977, Starborn Productions

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Peter Hart

Réalisation : Alex Papi

