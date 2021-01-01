Bruits Confus 061

Émission :

Saison 4, Épisode 13

Introduction : avec notre guitariste préféré comme invité

Mary Halvorson & John Dieterich – The Handsome, A Tangle Of Stars, 2019, New Amsterdam Records

Intersystems – The Ear-Splitting Trumpet, Peachy, 1967, Pentagon (4)

Colossamite – Doom+Doom=Doom, Economy of Motion, 1998, Skin Graft Records

Séquence Underground : interview de John Dieterich (Colossamite, Gorge Trio, Deerhoof, Powerdove, etc) par Billy Guidoni

Angus Maclise – Trance 2, The Cloud Doctrine, 1974, Dreamweapon Press

Dilute – Apple, Grape Blueprints Pour Spinach Olive Grape, 2001, Naked Ally Records / 54º40′ Or Fight!

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – caisse claire / Peter – poésie / Papi – multi-effet

DDMMYYYY – Digital Haircut, Black Square, 2008, Invada Records

Endlings – Legal Fiction, Endlings, 2017, sicksicksick / Lightning Feet

Séquence Vortex :

Brian Ruryk – Untitled 17, Smeared Gravity And Guitars Lippin’ Off, 2004, Beniffer Editions

Fat Worm of Error – Mildew, Pregnant Babies Pregnant With Pregnant Babies, 2006, Load Records

Four Horsemen – Mayakovsky, Live in the West, 1977, Starborn Productions

 

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Peter Hart
Réalisation : Alex Papi

