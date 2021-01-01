Bruits Confus 061

Introduction : avec notre guitariste préféré comme invité
Mary Halvorson & John Dieterich – The Handsome, A Tangle Of Stars, 2019, New Amsterdam Records
Intersystems – The Ear-Splitting Trumpet, Peachy, 1967, Pentagon (4)
Colossamite – Doom+Doom=Doom, Economy of Motion, 1998, Skin Graft Records
Séquence Underground : interview de John Dieterich (Colossamite, Gorge Trio, Deerhoof, Powerdove, etc) par Billy Guidoni
Angus Maclise – Trance 2, The Cloud Doctrine, 1974, Dreamweapon Press
Dilute – Apple, Grape Blueprints Pour Spinach Olive Grape, 2001, Naked Ally Records / 54º40′ Or Fight!
Séquence Improvisation : Billy – caisse claire / Peter – poésie / Papi – multi-effet
DDMMYYYY – Digital Haircut, Black Square, 2008, Invada Records
Endlings – Legal Fiction, Endlings, 2017, sicksicksick / Lightning Feet
Séquence Vortex : ∅
Brian Ruryk – Untitled 17, Smeared Gravity And Guitars Lippin’ Off, 2004, Beniffer Editions
Fat Worm of Error – Mildew, Pregnant Babies Pregnant With Pregnant Babies, 2006, Load Records
Four Horsemen – Mayakovsky, Live in the West, 1977, Starborn Productions
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Peter Hart
Réalisation : Alex Papi