Bruits Confus 060

Saison 4, Épisode 12

Introduction : 60, le retour d’Élisa



Akron Family & angels of light – Moment, 2005, Dead Oceans

Bedhead – Bedside Table, WhatFunLifeWas, 1994, Trance Syndicate Records

White Lung – Drown With The Monster, Deep Fantasy, 2014, Domino

Music and the City – episode 3

Daïtro – Laissez Vivre Les Squelettes, Laissez Vivre Les Squelettes, 2005, PurePainSugar, Last Day Of June

Séquence Improvisation : Elisa – parolibres / Gabriel – tambourin et voix / Valentin – kalimba et voix / Papi – multi-effet

Rakta – Violência do Silêncio, III, 2016, Iron Lung Records/Nada Nada Discos

Cosse – Welcome New Comers, Nothing Belongs to Anything, 2020, ATRDR

Séquence Vortex : soutenez la scène en achetant des disques

Dry Cleaning – Magic of Meghan, Sweet Princess EP, 2018, It’s OK

The Cool Greenhouse – Life Advice, The Cool Greenhouse, 2020, label

Eliane Radigue – Geelriandre, 1972, Important Records

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Elisa Dienesch, Gabriel Melogli, Valentin Bricard

Réalisation : Alex Papi