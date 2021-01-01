Bruits Confus 060

Introduction : 60, le retour d’Élisa
Akron Family & angels of light – Moment, 2005, Dead Oceans
Bedhead – Bedside Table, WhatFunLifeWas, 1994, Trance Syndicate Records
White Lung – Drown With The Monster, Deep Fantasy, 2014, Domino
Music and the City – episode 3
Daïtro – Laissez Vivre Les Squelettes, Laissez Vivre Les Squelettes, 2005, PurePainSugar, Last Day Of June
Séquence Improvisation : Elisa – parolibres / Gabriel – tambourin et voix / Valentin – kalimba et voix / Papi – multi-effet
Rakta – Violência do Silêncio, III, 2016, Iron Lung Records/Nada Nada Discos
Cosse – Welcome New Comers, Nothing Belongs to Anything, 2020, ATRDR
Dry Cleaning – Magic of Meghan, Sweet Princess EP, 2018, It’s OK
The Cool Greenhouse – Life Advice, The Cool Greenhouse, 2020, label
Eliane Radigue – Geelriandre, 1972, Important Records
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Elisa Dienesch, Gabriel Melogli, Valentin Bricard
Réalisation : Alex Papi